Date On A Plate — Release date, trailer, and what to expect

By Kezia
Modified May 02, 2025 03:43 GMT
Nicky Paris hosting Date On A Plate
Nicky Paris as host of Date On A Plate (Image via Youtube/@ELIXIR)

The brand-new dating show Date On A Plate will premiere on Elixir's YouTube channel on Monday, May 19. While the genre continues to remain popular, this show's format promises to transform the typical trends seen in dating reality shows.

The unique dating show will feature four singles competing in various challenges while looking for love. The catch is that they can only see each other's heads. Comedian Nicky Paris will be hosting and overseeing the resulting chaos.

Contestants can only see each other's heads on Date On A Plate

youtube-cover
Nicky is shown sitting at a table with what appear to be covered dishes at the beginning of the trailer, but the host soon reveals to the audience that there are people underneath the covers who will be participating in the "most deranged date ever."

The contestants are then introduced, and a series of challenges are presented to single people searching for love in peculiar situations. Only the heads of the participants are visible, and the rest of their bodies are hidden by masks or covers.

This decision encourages spontaneity and genuineness among the competitors by fostering an enjoyable and unpredictable environment.

The contestants must continue engaging in amusing challenges and interacting with one another before one of them emerges from beneath the table to show what they look like below the neck.

"This is unhinged," one contestant says during the games in the trailer, taken aback by the challenge.

Meet the host, Nicky Paris

Comedian Nicky Paris will guide viewers and the contestants through humorous and bizarre scenarios. One of the most intriguing features of each episode is the opportunity for viewers to learn about the candidates' true looks after they have successfully completed a series of amusing and occasionally weird tasks.

Contestants on Date On A Plate with Host Nicky Paris
The collaboration with the makers of The Masked Singer ensures that the suggested difficulties and narrative dynamics of the show will be extremely creative. The participation of Jeff and Andrew is another noteworthy aspect of Date On A Plate.

The show promises to be a fun viewing experience, well-balanced with a blend of humor and genuine feelings associated with the pursuit of love. Members of the cast are the host, Nicky Paris, and the four enigmatic competitors whose names are kept a mystery until the big reveal.

Fans will want to stay to see if the competitors can fall in love with one another on this dating show-meets-game night.

Watch Date On A Plate on May 19 on Elixir's YouTube channel.

Kezia

Kezia

Kezia is a 27 year old writer who loves reality TV and sports.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
