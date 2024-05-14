Deal or No Deal Island episode 12- Recap and more details explored

The new series Deal or No Deal Island initially featured 14 contestants competing for the grand prize of more than $200 million on a deserted island. Each player has to make strategic moves in different challenges through which deals are made with a banker. With multiple guesses, each participant has to save themselves from elimination by making the right choices.

In episode 12, the remaining four contestants compete for the top two positions, and after elimination, the secret identity of the banker is revealed, shocking the audience. Deal or No Deal Island episode 12, titled Can You Beat The Banker?, was released exclusively on NBC on May 13, 2024, at 10/9c. The episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The banker is revealed as one last contestant vies for the biggest prize in "Deal or No Deal" history."

What happened on Deal or No Deal Island episode 12?

On Deal or No Deal Island episode 12, the final four contestants competed with each other, and Boston Rob was eliminated. Fans were upset at his departure, as the Survivor star had made a lasting impression on the audience through his skills in the game.

After Boston's journey on the show concluded, it was revealed that the three remaining players were Jordan, Stephanie, and Amy. When it was time for their briefcases to be opened, the results were declared as:

Jordan’s case: $3.5 million

Stephanie’s case: $3 million

Amy's case: $3.75 million

Upon this revelation, it was evident that Stephanie was being sent home as Jordan and Amy headed to the next round. One of the final two Deal or No Deal Island players had to meet the banker after the final excursion, in which Amy and Jordan competed for the $3.75 million briefcase.

In the final round, both contestants were required to walk on a tightrope to access the hanging briefcase, and the first one to reach the end destination was given the chance to battle with the banker. Jordan leaned towards the more time-management aspect of the game, while Amy was carefully calculating each step.

“I didn’t come this far to only come this far," said Jordan.

Due to Jordan's quick thinking and determination, she reached the finish line and got the $3.75 million briefcase, which meant she would be meeting the banker to battle for more than $13,857,000. To the viewer's surprise, the Deal or No Deal Island banker's identity was revealed as the America's Got Talent judge, Howie Mandel.

Returning to the private island, it was time for Jordan to battle to increase her final amount. One by one, she opened the cases through a guessing game. Unfortunately, Jordan took out the $1.5 million, $3.5 million, and $6 million cases, along with the $750, $500, and $300 cases as well. Seeing this, Howie made a $203,000 offer, which she rejected.

After the six bags were opened on Deal or No Deal Island, the initial briefcases being opened from the remaining five were $50, $1, and $100. However, Jordan regretted her decision to eliminate $1 million and then $5 million from her options. Howie gave her an offer again of $607,000, which she rejected as well.

For the final three cases, Jordan missed her chance of receiving $1.5 million, $1 million, and $3 million as the prize. Once again, Howie offered the Deal or No Deal Island finalist $1,197,000, and despite rejecting this deal, Jordan took the $1,230,000 after realizing it might hurt her chances of winning.

“My husband I can have as many kids as I can afford," Jordan said.

She was happy with her decision to take the offer, as her original briefcase contained $1,000.

Stream Deal or No Deal Island exclusively on NBC.