Deal or No Deal Island season 2, episode 6 recap: CK exposes alliances while Dr. Will gives up another challenge 

`The Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode Power Grab, aired on February 11, 2025, featured shifting alliances and strategic moves. CK's actions, including revealing key alliances and cheating by looking into the box to pick Lete’s coin, caused mistrust among the contestants. Meanwhile, Dr. Will’s challenging performance sparked more discussion about his strategy.

Dr. Will chose the challenge, opting not to compete at full capacity. This left his allies questioning whether his approach was helping or hurting their chances in the game.

A challenge that changes the game in Deal or No Deal Island

The contestants met Joe Manganiello for a challenge that involved jumping from platforms to grab cases, each containing different values that determined their position in the game. Higher-value cases provided immunity, while lower-value cases put players at risk in Deal or No Deal Island.

The selection process became controversial when CK attempted to control the outcome. Instead of drawing a random name, she picked Lete’s, leading to immediate pushback. Lete, frustrated by the move, stated,

“I’m not cool with cheating, man. It changes everything.”

Even Dr. Will showed disapproval of CK’s tactics. Despite the tensions, the challenge continued. Parvati made a move by grabbing a high-value case for Dr. Will, preventing him from taking on the role of the Banker. Meanwhile, David and Lete coordinated efforts to secure immunity for themselves and Phillip.

By the end of the challenge, Lete, Dr. Will, David, and Phillip held the highest-value cases, with Lete securing the top case worth $3.5 million. Meanwhile, La Shell received the “Banker’s bust” case, putting her at risk of elimination alongside CK, Dickson, and Seychelle.

Alliances shift as tensions rise in the game

After the challenge in Deal or No Deal Island, CK’s frustration with Lete and others in her alliance led her to reveal secrets about past votes and betrayals. She approached Parvati and Dickson, exposing Phillip’s role in eliminating Maria-Grace Cook (M.G.) and pointing out that Seychelle, Lete, and Dr. Will had been working together to target the Family.

Parvati observed CK’s reaction, later stating in a confessional,

“I’ve never seen someone spiral this hard, this fast.”

At the Temple, CK confronted Phillip, accusing him of being involved in the plan to send M.G. home. Phillip pushed back against her claims, stating,

“So, I’m telling you right now, you don’t want to start this!”

The heated exchange made it clear that trust among the players was changing. CK then faced the Banker, selecting case number eight. She rejected initial offers of $351,000 and $656,000, prompting the Banker to increase the offer to $925,000. The episode ended without revealing her final decision, leaving her fate in the game uncertain.

As the competition continues, Lete, Dr. Will, David, Phillip, Parvati, and La Shell remain in the game. However, CK, Dickson, Seychelle, and La Shell are at risk of elimination, with their fate resting on the result of the next episode.

Watch new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island every Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

