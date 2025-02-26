Deal or No Deal Island season 2 epsiode 8 recap - Phillip and Parvati's friendship ends while La Shell faces the banker

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8, Safety in Numbers, premiered on NBC on February 25, 2025. The episode opened with Phillip confronting Parvati about a recent comment she made about him, leading to an exchange that ultimately ended their friendship.

For this episode's challenge, the remaining seven contestants had to work as a team and collect cases as they advanced in their hike. Along the way, they had to remove some players as "liabilities" to improve their chances.

The two players with the highest cases received immunity, and the top of the two had the chance to select the contestant to face the banker.

Titled Safety in Numbers, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"A vital alliance is shattered; with safety on the line, the remaining seven players scramble to hold onto their numbers when an impossible choice triggers a surprising shift in the game."

What happened on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8?

Phillip ends his friendship with Parvati

At the start of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8, Phillip confronted Parvati over her comments about Dr. Will being like one of the kids who used to bully him. He told her it was a very low move and probably one of the worst things anyone had ever said to him. He didn't like how she used his “childhood trauma,” as a "chess piece in the game.”

Even after Parvati apologized, Phillip felt that she had crossed a line that she couldn't have and with this, their friendship and partnership in the game was over.

Eliminate teammates as "liabilities" to advance

The challenge for this Deal or No Deal Island episode tested the remaining contestant's teamwork and decision-making skills. They had to work as a team and collect cases as they progressed in their trek. They also had to decide whom to eliminate as "liabilities" to improve their chances.

The two highest-value case holders would gain immunity out of which the top case holder would decide whom they wanted to send to the banker. If the players complete the challenge and return within 45 minutes, the Banker promised to add $2 million to the temple board.

At the first stop in the challenge, they found a sign and some cases. The sign noted that only five players could advance and two should select cases and return to their starting point. In the end, Lete and Dickson were voted to hear back.

At the next stop, the sign noted that only three of them, who usually hung out together, could advance. With this, Phillip and CK were voted to go back to the starting point.

To secure two of the highest-value cases, the remaining three contestants had to choose two players to cross a gorge on a wire high above the pounding ocean. Unwilling to take on the challenge, La Shell opted out, leaving David and Parvati to claim the two highest-value cases.

While both contestants received safety, Parvati secured the highest case and chose La Shell to face the banker.

La Shell takes on the Banker

La Shell started her temple challenge by picking the number 10 as her case. In the first two rounds, she knocked out the four highest and lowest numbers off the board and refused the first two deals made by the banker before agreeing on the $1,558,000 deal. Unfortunately, La Shell's case had an even higher number and was eliminated.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants still on the show

The remaining Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants are as follows:

David Genat: 44-year-old from Perth, Australia

Parvati Shallow: 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California

Courtney Kim: 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Lete: 27-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky

Phillip Solomon: 37-year-old from Austin, Texas

Dickson Wong: 24-year-old from Wood River, Illinois

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

