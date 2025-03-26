Deal or No Deal Island winner David Genat reveals behind-the-scenes strategy

Former Australian Survivor champion David Genat secured a $5.8 million win on Deal or No Deal Island season 2, marking television's highest game show payout. As he described in his TV Insider interview published on March 25, when asked if he was confident going into the finale challenge against CK and Lete and how he had the edge, David described his strategy, stating,

"I came through the doors, I wanted to present big fun energy. I think with a lot of these games, it’s really easy for it to get super dark. And one thing that can keep you in the game — here’s your tip for people who are playing — is like, have fun, man. Just try to have fun and make people feel good. And that’s what I was trying to do through most of the game,"

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 star’s method involved maintaining positive energy through the doors despite contestants' potential doubts about his hidden Survivor background. This strategy proved successful as he progressed to reject four consecutive Banker offers: $1.5 million, $2 million, $3 million, and $4 million.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 winner turned down 4m before taking 5.8mn prize

Genat created a strong foundation through social skills from day one. Deal or No Deal Island season 2 stars’ main strategic group, which contestants called "The Family," included experienced player Parvati Shallow, along with Dickson Wong and Maria-Grace Cook. This alliance proved crucial during temple challenges and banker meetings.

When faced with early elimination risks, Genat worked closely with contestant Luke, building trust through honest communication and mutual support. In his interview with TV Insider, he shared,

“My social game is very, very good, and it wasn’t shown in the episode, but there’s no way Luke was sending me home. You can ask him point blank — I’ve asked him after the fact — but Luke was my guy. And that’s what I did really well, was I made sure that if you were going up to play the banker, I was your best friend.”

He continued,

“I was genuine about those relationships. Luke and I connected really well, and I just made sure that like if he won, Seychelle was going home. I felt sure of it. So I’d never felt really in danger in temple. I really pride myself, that’s my best asset.”

After other Deal or No Deal Island season 2 players learned about his Australian Survivor background, he shifted his focus to transparency while maintaining his established connections. During banker interactions, Genat made himself valuable to every contestant facing crucial decisions.

Even with Will, who emerged as his main adversary during the show, Genat maintained his strategic approach to relationship building.

"I just make sure that people felt good and had humility and being like, 'I'm only here because you got me here. This is your win too. If you win with me, this is your win,'" Genat shared.

This strategy proved vital, as he later discovered the majority of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants initially supported Lete for the win.

Victory aftermath

The former Ralph Lauren model's victory surpassed Ken Jennings' previous earnings record through a combination of social connections and decisions. Case number 7 ultimately held the maximum prize of $12.2 million, as Genat had predicted during his conversations with host Joe Manganiello.

His immediate plans include returning to his acting background, having studied theater in New York. The Perth resident expressed interest in joining The Traitors, citing his ability to play a faithful contestant role. Genat confirmed plans for family time and a new motorcycle purchase while considering his next television projects.

Fans can watch Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episodes online on Peacock Network.

