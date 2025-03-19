Deal or No Deal Island star Parvati Shallow compares Dr. Will to Russell Hantz, reveals who was “less annoying”

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 continues challenging participants with strategy and competition. Contestant Parvati Shallow was eliminated in the March 18, 2025, episode. She shared her thoughts on the game and other contestants in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Her comments about Dr. Will came when asked about the most frustrating contestant she had played with. "No," she said when asked if she had ever been more annoyed by a player.

"And I've been with some annoying contestants. I played with Russell Hantz for the entire 39 days of starvation and sleeping in the dirt on Heroes vs. Villains, and still, he was less annoying than Dr. Will," she shared.

Parvati stayed safe for nine weeks without elimination. She played as the Banker and made a deal that led to her exit. She built strong alliances with David Genat and Courtney "CK" Kim. She also competed in challenges and planned her moves carefully.

Deal or No Deal Island star Parvati Shallow compares Dr. Will and Russell Hantz

The Deal or No Deal Island star compared Dr. Will's approach in the game to Russell Hantz's, explaining that their styles were very different. She said Dr. Will's constant strategizing made him difficult to deal with.

"He reminds me of Inspector Gadget outside of the game. He's just got all these little contraptions and things. His mind's always working on something," she said.

Parvati explained that Russell's gameplay, while aggressive, was at least direct. She felt Russell's intentions were always clear, whereas Dr. Will's methods made it harder to expect his moves.

Parvati also discussed her post-game interactions with Dr. Will. She mentioned that she had seen him at a Halloween party, where he was dressed as Axl Rose and threw candy down a chute for kids. While she found him frustrating in the game, she said he could be entertaining outside of it "in small doses."

"He can do whatever he wants to do, and he is actually genuinely pretty fun to hang out with outside of the game, in small doses," she shared.

Parvati’s alliance strategy and gameplay

Parvati said her ability to stay safe for nine weeks in Deal or No Deal Island was due to her performances during challenges, luck, and alliances.

"I am good at these challenges! I've been doing it for a while, so I have experience built up to stay calm in those moments where the pressure's on," she explained.

Her closest allies in the game were David Genat and CK. While she worked with both, she found herself in the middle of their conflict. Parvati revealed that CK and David "hated" each other, and she was like the "mom" trying them to work together.

Deal or No Deal Island star Parvati shared that CK was more "emotional and a little more volatile and erratic," so she constantly reassured her with long conversations to let her know that she was doing a good job and playing great.

Her bond with David also played a key role in her strategy. She described their connection as both strategic and genuine.

"David is a funny dude. He and I just clicked right away. And sometimes you get that, sometimes you don't. His brain worked very well alongside my brain in the game."

While she said everyone ultimately played for themselves, she spoke about how their partnership helped her navigate the game successfully for most of the season.

Watch new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island airing every Tuesday only on NBC.

