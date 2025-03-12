Who went home in Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10? Details explored

A new episode of Deal or No Deal Island, titled Money to Burn, aired on March 11, 2025. With only five contestants remaining, the episode introduced a double-elimination challenge that tested the players' strategies and alliances. The challenge focused on the contestants choosing between holding onto money or opting for power, which led to crucial decisions and shifting alliances.

Phillip Solomon was eliminated by the end of the episode, which ended on a cliffhanger over who would face the Banker next.

The episode began with the group toasting to Dickson, who had been eliminated earlier. Discussions soon turned to alliances. CK, Lete, and Phillip talked about the Family alliance and their strategies.

CK mentioned in her confessional that she was playing both sides. Meanwhile, David approached Phillip to discuss a possible plan, suggesting a shift in his alliance with Parvati.

Phillip's elimination on latest episode of Deal or No Deal Island

As this episode of Deal or No Deal Island continued, CK suggested that Phillip should be eliminated since he had already won money.

Phillip told David that if he played and won, he would choose to eliminate Parvati. Parvati expressed to David her hope of reaching the final two with him and offered to face the Banker to control her outcome.

David faced the difficult decision of selecting one player for immediate elimination.

"I hope this decision makes sense at some point because, right now, it doesn't seem to make a lot of sense to me. Phillip, I'm sorry, I'm gonna have to send you home," David said.

Phillip said he was "truly blessed and honored" to have spent the time in Deal or No Deal Island and added that it was "bittersweet" that David ended his journey.

"The last thing he told me was to trust him. And that is something that I will never forget," he added.

What else happened in this episode?

The challenge in this episode of Deal or No Deal Island involved holding onto bags of money, with the option to drop them and claim a case with a cash value.

Lete was the first to drop her bag, claiming a $2.5 million case. She chose David, who was already struggling with the challenge.

Parvati and CK dropped their bags simultaneously for the $3 million case, splitting the value to receive $1.5 million each. Both had to add their weight to the remaining players, with Parvati choosing Phillip and CK selecting David.

"I'm dead scared; this is the first time that I haven't had safety. But I am one of the best players in any of these reality competition games. Tonight is not the night that my luck runs out," Parvati confessed.

David managed to hold on and later secured the $2.75 million case. Phillip, struggling with the added weight, eventually dropped and claimed the $1.25 million case. This placed Phillip, Parvati, and CK at risk, with the bottom two facing potential elimination. The challenge ended with David positioned to make the elimination decision.

"I have ultimate power to blindside someone. One thing I can tell you — there will be blood. I'm going to make a decision tonight that takes me to the end," David said.

The episode ended without revealing who between Parvati and CK would face the Banker. The result will be revealed in the next installment.

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island air every Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.

