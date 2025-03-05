Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9 recap - Lete turns on Dickson as she faces the banker

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9 premiered on NBC on March 4, 2025. The episode opened with a conversation between Dickson and Lete, where he gave a friendship bracelet to her and asked her to be his "island girlfriend."

For this episode's challenge, the remaining six contestants had to carry heavy cases across a narrow beam suspended over quicksand. The heaviest cases had the highest number, and the contestant who secured that got the immunity and the power to choose whom they wanted to face the banker.

Titled Million Dollar Walk, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"A romantic ploy is made to wrestle control of the game from the remaining six players, but is there a deeper motive behind the gesture?"

What happened on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9?

Dickson offers Lete his friendship

In Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 9, Dickson was happy to be in the final six. He reassured David that he was still loyal to their Family alliance and was willing to carry forward their plan of blindsiding Lete by gaining her trust before eliminating her.

However, at the back of his mind, Dickson was still upset that his alliance teammate, Parvati, considered him to face the banker last week and he had lost a bit of trust in her. At this point, he was willing to go with the person who would help him advance to the final four. Besides that, he also caught feelings for Lete and gave her a friendship bracelet that read, "DONDI babe, XOXO", with both of their initials.

The weight challenge

Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello explained to the contestants that their next challenge would test their endurance and balance. In the task, the contestants had to carry heavy cases over a narrow beam that was suspended over quicksand. The heavier the case, the higher the amount it had.

Additionally, the contestant securing the highest value case would get immunity, while the two with the lowest would be at risk of facing the banker. David finished the challenge with the highest-value case ($2.5 million), while Dickson and Lete were at the bottom.

David approached Lete and reminded her that she had selected him to face the banker in the past, implying that he would do the same now. Lete was worried and wanted to target the family alliance if she beat the banker. However, only Dickson was at risk, so she set her sights on eliminating him.

Ending the short relationship at the banker

Before David could pick who he wanted to face the baker, Lete revealed that Dickson had asked her to be his Deal or No Deal Island girlfriend. Despite Dickson volunteering to face the banker, David went with Lete.

As Lete approached the banker, she told Dickson that if she won the temple challenge, he would be going home. True to her word, as she earlier assured Joe, she accepted the banker’s final offer of $550,000 and eliminated Dickson.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants still on the show

The remaining Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants are as follows:

David Genat: 44-year-old from Perth, Australia

Parvati Shallow: 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California

Courtney Kim: 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Lete: 27-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky

Phillip Solomon: 37-year-old from Austin, Texas

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

