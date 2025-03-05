“Biggest fumble" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Dickson Wong’s elimination

Episode 9 of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 was released on March 4. The episode focused on the final six contestants, who gave their all to make it to the top four. Yet, Dickson fell short in his efforts and was sent home.

Earlier in the episode, Dickson gave Lete a friendship bracelet because Parvati and David, his close allies, wanted him to blindside Lete and eventually eliminate her. But during the challenge, where Dickson got stuck in the quicksand, which he was supposed to crawl out of, he was lined up for an elimination. He had to choose a contestant to go next, and instead of picking his new bestie, he went for David.

Lete was upset but still ended up in the bottoms with Dickson because she had chosen the suitcase with the lowest amount, along with Philip. David asked her who she would eliminate if she won against the banker, and she said Dickson, as payback for being put in that position by David's group. When she faced the banker, she stuck to her word and eliminated Dickson, surprising everyone.

Fans of Deal or No Deal Island came to X to react to Dickson's elimination.

"Big Dickson Energy had the biggest fumble tonight, going from a good spot to the worst spot like that," a fan said.

"Do I wish Lete went home yes because of her honest game crap it’s reality tv you lie but David was stupid for not letting Dickson play when he was fine doing so and now he’s gone," said another fan.

"I'm so glad they got Dickson out. He put all that money in. There's no way you can let the person who does that be the winner," commented one.

"I would love to see Lete win against the banker and send Dickson 's behind home," wrote another.

Some fans of Deal or No Deal Island reacted to Lete's keeping her word and actually taking Dickson out.

"Lete telling dickson to his face she’ll eliminate him if he doesn’t convince David not to put her up is kind of iconic," an X user wrote.

"Good she stuck to her word. Goodbye Dickson," another user wrote.

"Lil Dickson. Ah bye bye. Ya loser," wrote another.

"Dickson...... I wanted him to stay," commented another.

What happened on Deal or No Deal Island season 2, episode 9?

The contestants of Deal or No Deal Island had to take a case from the barrage of cases across a narrow beam positioned across some quicksand. The cases were unmarked, so they had to be measured according to their weight. The case with the highest value would be the heaviest.

Dickson was the first to go because he finished the challenge from the last episode in the last place. After getting stuck in the quicksand, his place at the bottom was certain, so he had to choose the next player smartly. Despite Lete showing him hearts with her hands, Dickson chose David, who then chose Parvati to go after him. With that, Dickson's strategy to get Parvati out failed because she was connected to David.

David got the case with the highest value, while Lete and Philip got cases with the lowest value, so they went to the bottom alongside Dickson. Dickson asked David to send him against the Banker, but David picked Lete instead, knowing she would pick Dickson if she won. She won and stuck to her word.

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC.

