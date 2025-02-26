“NOOOO”—Deal or No Deal Island fans react to La Shell’s elimination

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 was released on February 25, 2025. The episode documented Parvati securing the briefcase with the highest value in it, which meant that she was the decision-maker of the episode. She had to decide who among La Shell and Dickson would face the banker. It was a tough decision because she was closely allied to both La Shell and Dickson.

She finally chose La Shell to go against the banker, but the latter reassured her that if she happened to win against the banker, she would eliminate Dickson. However, a bad deal made her lose against the banker, and she had to go home.

Fans of Deal or No Deal Island took to X to react to La Shell's elimination.

"NOOOO LA SHELL," a fan said.

The Tweet above (Image via X/@Lucasvtrends)

"La Shell just took an offer that gave her a 67% chance of going home… Who cares about “building the pot” if you won’t be there to collect it," said another.

"Sad to see La Shell go home. #DealorNoDealIsland has been so good! These last episodes will have next-level competitiveness!" added a third.

"La Shell made a bad deal cause she wanted out of that game bad djsibdjdde this cast is crazy," commented one.

Most fans of Deal or No Deal Island felt bad about La Shell's elimination, some even said that they'll miss her.

"I’m gonna miss La Shell. She had some funny moments when they focused on her. Damn," an X user wrote.

"That's too bad. Bye La Shell," another user wrote.

"Not my girl La Shell," commented one.

"How the top 6 is gonna start acting next week now that La Shell is gone," wrote one.

La Shell's deals with the banker on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8?

After Parvati picked La Shell to face the banker, she picked two low and two high numbers to take off the board in the first round. She was then offered $240,000 in the beginning, but she declined the offer and moved to the next round.

In the next round, she got two low numbers and two high numbers. The banker offered her $725,000, but she chose to decline it again. She had one more chance to open a case with two low values and two high values. The banker offered her a whopping $1,558,000 but it was a difficult decision to make.

La Shell decided to accept the offer but made a bad deal. Most cast members were disappointed including CK. The host of the show, Joe Manganiello, was also moved by the outcome. He said:

"I love you La Shell. You're pretty dope."

In her final Deal or No Deal Island confessional, La Shell said:

"I played well enough to put a seven-figure amount into the final pot, but I came up short with the case that I had in my possession."

She added that she understood that it was just a game and that she was happy she got to be a part of it.

Elsewhere in the episode, Phillip had a chat with Parvati, where he told her that he was hurt by her comment when she compared Dr. Will with the kids who had "bullied" Phillip in his childhood. Parvati apologized to him but Philip left without accepting the apology.

New episodes of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 come out on Tuesdays, at 9 pm ET, on NBC.

