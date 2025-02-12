"I love a ride-or-die" — Deal or No Deal Island star Parvati Shallow on her alliance with David Genat 

NBC’s Deal or No Deal Island season 2 aired its latest episode on February 11, 2025, continuing the strategic gameplay and shifting alliances. The episode ended on a tense note, with Courtney “C.K.” Kim stepping away from the Banker’s Temple to call out hidden strategies, intensifying the competition among the remaining contestants.

Survivor winner Parvati Shallow, who has remained a key player in the game, spoke with Parade in an exclusive interview about her journey so far on February 12, 2025. Reflecting on her connection with David, Parvati said,

“I love a ride-or-die! I haven’t been able to get one in a while that’s a good one.”

Parvati discussed her strategy, her alliance with fellow Survivor winner David Genat, and her rivalry with Big Brother legend Dr. Will Kirby. She compared their strategic bond to her past partnerships on Survivor, talking about their similar gameplay styles.

Building the "family" alliance in Deal or No Deal Island season 2

Parvati and David quickly formed a strategic bond after recognizing each other as past Survivor winners. Parvati further recalled their first interactions in Deal or No Deal Island:

“I needed this guy on my side, not against me. He could blow up my spot; I could blow up his,” she said.

Over time, their trust grew, with Parvati describing David as her “male foil.” Their alliance expanded to include Dickson and Maria-Grace, developing naturally through shared conversations. Parvati explained how the “family” dynamic emerged,

“We have this special moment with David and I on the swing. Dickson comes and sits between us, and we’re just having a real conversation about family [....] And then I'm thinking, "Well, this is a fun game to play, the family inside this game." ”

Dickson shared a personal story about his childhood, leading Parvati and David to jokingly take on the roles of his “mom and dad” in the game. Parvati also revealed her strategic guidance to Maria-Grace before her elimination.

She advised her to play as the Banker, predicting that Dr. Will would target her, Parvati told Maria that Will was going to "take her out" and she suggested her to play. However, Maria-Grace declined, leading to her elimination later in the game.

Rivalry with Dr. Will Kirby

While Parvati found a strong ally in David, her relationship with Dr. Will Kirby was more complicated. From the start, Dr. Will exposes Parvati’s Survivor background to the entire group, forcing her to adapt her strategy.

“I knew the information was going to come out at some point. I just wanted it to be a little later in the game,” she said.

Parvati observed Dr. Will’s gameplay in Deal or No Deal Island, noting his inconsistency. When he initially accepted a deal at the Temple but later reversed it, she called it out.

“All you’ve been saying since you got here is that you want to bankrupt the banker. And now you take the first deal. You’re full of it,” she said.

She used the moment to highlight his shifting tactics in front of other players, influencing their perception of him.

As Deal or No Deal Island season 2 moves into its second half, alliances will continue to shift, and players will face new challenges. Parvati described the season’s conclusion as “the most mind-blowing experience of anything I’ve ever witnessed in my entire life.”

Fans can watch the new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island every Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.

