Who got eliminated in Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7?

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7, premiered on NBC on February 18, 2025, continuing on the ending of the previous episode where Courtney Kim aka CK was competing in the Temple against the Banker.

After accepting the right deal, CK emerged victorious and became the first player to beat the Banker twice. Since she wasn't the one going home she chose Seychelle Cordero to be eliminated.

The next day, the remaining contestants were divided into two teams for a challenge. They had to put their fates in the hands of their captain and trust them.

Team Blue took the victory securing the highest combined amount and was saved from elimination. Winning team captain Alexis Lete got the opportunity to pick the contestant to face the banker and she chose David Genat hoping that he would eliminate Dickson Wong if he won.

However, David went back on his promise to Lete and Dr. Will Kirby, ultimately choosing to eliminate Dr. Will instead.

Deal or No Deal Island star Dr. Will and Seychelle reflect on their elimination

Seychelle has no regret about her actions on the show

Seychelle was a bit upset that her former ally CK was the one who eliminated her in Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7. She even confronted CK during her exit stating that the Temple challenge winner picked her for elimination because she was afraid of her and that she was a "cheat with a flat as*."

“My love, you know that if you would have kept me here, I would have ate you up. Because at the end of the day, no matter what happens in this game, you are nothing but a cheat with a flat a*s, baby,” the Deal or No Deal Island star told CK.

Seychelle and CK, once allies on the show, parted ways after Seychelle refused to take part in Maria-Grace's blindside elimination, unlike the other contestants. Seychelle addressed the cast before making her exit, reflecting on Maria-Grace’s elimination and stating that the move had "changed the game."

Regardless, in her confessional, Seychelle shared that she was grateful for the opportunity to be on the show and that she ended her tenure with a "bang." She added that she was "too smooth to be regretful" about any decision she made and that she stood still on her actions.

Dr. Will announces his retirement from Reality TV

After Dr. Will and David's team green lost the episode 7 challenge, they made a deal that if they were picked to face the Banker and won they would eliminate Dickson. However, David decided to send Dr. Will home instead of eliminating his Family Alliance member Dickson.

Dr. Will didn't hold any grudges and expressed to his fellow Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants that he had a "great run" on the show. He further announced his "official retirement from reality television" implying that it was time for him to hand over the torch.

“I have never witnessed such a self-righteous group of people and at some point, they are going to drag each other down into the abyss of the island,” Will later shared in his confessional.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants still on the show

The remaining Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants are as follows:

David Genat: 44-year-old from Perth, Australia

Parvati Shallow: 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California

Courtney Kim: 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Lete: 27-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky

Phillip Solomon: 37-year-old from Austin, Texas

Dickson Wong: 24-year-old from Wood River, Illinois

La Shell Wooten: 55-year-old from Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

