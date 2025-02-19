"Not safe for work" - Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello comments on Seychelle's exit rant

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7 premiered on NBC on February 18, 2025. The show picked up from the previous episode's cliffhanger, where Courtney Kim faced the Banker.

In episode 7, CK became the first player to beat the Banker and chose to eliminate Seychelle Cordero. Seychelle was unhappy and ranted to CK that she picked her because she was afraid of her and that she was a "cheat with a flat *ss."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on February 18, Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello revealed that many fans considered Seychelle their favorite contestant this season. However, he said only about 30 percent of what happens on set makes it into the final episode. Reflecting on Seychelle and her elimination rant, he humorously described her as "not safe for work."

"A lot of people have gone out of their way to tell me that Seychelle is their favorite guest this season. But hear me out: You're only seeing maybe 30 percent of what was going on out there. Seychelle is not safe for work…" Joe said.

Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello comments on Seychelle and Dr. Will's respective eliminations

In the interview, Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello recalled that when he first saw Seychelle's audition reel, he was instantly intrigued by her. He even called showrunner Matt Kunitz to convince him to make her a contestant.

Since then, he shared that many fans have approached him to tell him Seychelle was their favorite contestant this season. For these fans, Joe noted that only around 30% of things that happen are presented in the episode, emphasizing that there was more to Seychelle than what was shown.

Reflecting on Seychelle's run so far during the season and her exit rant during episode 7, Joe humorously deemed the contestant "not safe for work." The Deal or No Deal Island host elaborated on Seychelle's exit, noting how she went all in with her rant against CK. Joe felt the rant was so good that he made sure he didn't distract Seychelle as she vented.

"When she went off on CK at the Temple, and I mean WENT OFF, all I could do was slowly try and shuffle over to a position behind her so that the camera crew could have us both in the “two shot” and try not to have an expression on my face that would throw her off while she was cooking," Joe said.

The Deal or No Deal Island host added:

"When I say cooking, I mean, Benihana style — throwing knives in the air, lighting sh*t on fire. She's an artist who paints in nouns and verbs in the grand Bronx/Puerto Rican tradition, and it was an honor to be out there on the floor while she was working. Let it be known, if you cross her and haven't hit squat day at the gym regularly, BEWARE."

After Seychelle's elimination, the remaining cast participated in the next challenge where they were divided into two teams. The challenge resulted in David Genat facing the Banker and eliminating Dr. Will Kirby. Before his exit, Dr. Will expressed gratitude for being on the show and announced that he was officially retiring from the Reality TV world.

Joe Manganiello reflected on Dr. Will's run on the show, stating that it was "legendary." He added that as much as all the cast members wanted to "kill him at times," Dr. Will was entertaining.

"It was legendary. As much as we all wanted to kill him at times, he was appointment television," Joe said.

When asked if he believed Dr. Will would truly retire, the Deal or No Deal Island host speculated that he might step away from reality TV for good and focus entirely on his LaserAway company.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants still on the show

The remaining Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants are as follows:

David Genat: 44-year-old from Perth, Australia

Parvati Shallow: 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California

Courtney Kim: 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Lete: 27-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky

Phillip Solomon: 37-year-old from Austin, Texas

Dickson Wong: 24-year-old from Wood River, Illinois

La Shell Wooten: 55-year-old from Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

