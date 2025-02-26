"So disingenuous" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Phillip's conversation with Parvati

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 released episode 8, titled Safety in Numbers, on February 25, 2025. It saw Phillip pull Parvati aside for a private conversation to tell her how hurt he was by her comment regarding Dr. Will, in which she compared him to bullies that tormented Phillip in middle school. He criticized her for using his childhood "trauma" as a tool in her game against Dr. Will.

"The moment in which you said you have to go after Dr. Will because he is those bullies that made fun of you in middle school was disgusting," Phillip said.

The Deal or No Deal Island star further confronted Parvati for weaponizing his experience, saying it was one the worst things someone had done to him despite being aware of his circumstances. Parvati got emotional and apologized, saying it was not her intention to provoke anybody by capitalizing on their traumatic experiences.

Phillip left the conversation without responding to her apology, saying he would never forget what Parvati said.

Deal or No Deal Island fans took to X to comment on Phillip and Parvati's conversation. While many criticized Phillip for confronting Parvati, others defended her.

A Deal or No Deal Island fan reacts to Phillip and Parvati's conversation (Image via X/@powerofveto_)

"Phillip’s anger toward Parvati feels so disingenuous. He was mad at her BEFORE her comment, because she called him out for lying in a challenge—something he did too. She tried to apologize, but he refused to hear it. It seems like he’s just set on hating her," a fan wrote.

"Queen Parvati! She did nothing wrong to Phillip. I hope she wins this show, she is such a mother," another fan commented.

"Phillips gotta stop playing victim," a netizen tweeted.

Many Deal or No Deal Island fans defended Parvati and called out Phillip.

"What is Phillip talking about?? Girl, she wasn’t trying to clock your trauma," a user reacted.

"Phillip is playing the game so emotionally and personally. This is a reality competition show," a person commented.

"Phillip is so sanctimonious oh my god. What an awful response to such a genuine apology from Parv. He was already betraying Parvati well before she made that comment," another fan wrote.

"Phillip, you need to let it go now and play strategically not emotionally, sir. This is where you apply your skills," one user posted.

Other fans of Deal or No Deal Island expressed a similar sentiment.

"Clearly he hasn’t seen previous seasons where lines have been crossed way more than what Phillip believed," a person reacted.

"Phillip needs to get off of his high horse This aint about integrity," another netizen commented.

"Highly emotionally manipulative" — Deal or No Deal Island season 2 star Parvati reacts to Phillip's accusation

Parvati said that she felt "giddy" after Phillip asked her for a conversation. While speaking to the cameras, the Deal or No Deal Island alum shared that Phillip had been avoiding her for the past few days. However, she wanted to connect and tell him she cared about him.

"We could work together," she added.

When she asked Phillip what went wrong, he told her that her comment to Dr. Will about "bullies" from Phillip's middle school hurt him. He added that it was "low" and "gross" to consciously use someone else's "trauma" as a "chess piece in the game."

Parvati got emotional hearing Phillip detail what jeopardized their relationship. Although she apologized, Phillip said:

"There are some lines you don't cross and it scares the hell out of me that you don't naturally have that line."

While talking to the Deal or No Deal Island cameras, Phillip said that he missed his friend, however, at the same time, he could never overlook Parvati's actions, saying she "went low." He stated he was a person with integrity and claimed Parvati could not say the same about herself.

He hoped the incident would be a "point of reflection" for everyone who looked up to her since he used to be one of them. Phillip then left the conversation despite Parvati's pleas to make him stay. During a confessional, Parvati expressed her opinion on Phillip's accusation, saying:

"You haven't talked to me in many days. Why would he wait to dump that on me right before a challenge? That is highly emotionally manipulative. So if he thinks I'm the one who's emotionally manipulative, he's also doing the same thing from my perspective."

Later in the episode, when Parvati voted Phillip out of the challenge, he told the cameras that she "led the charge" to sideline him. Meanwhile, Parvati claimed Phillip was trying to play an "emotional warfare manipulation" game. However, she refused to let that overwhelm her.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 airs every Tuesday at 9 PM ET only on NBC.

