Deal or No Deal Island season 2 epsiode 7 recap - Banker tests remaining players' integrity while two contestants get eliminated

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7 premiered on NBC on February 18, 2025. It picked up from the cliffhanger left in the last episode where Courtney Kim aka CK was facing the Banker.

In episode 7, after one contestant was eliminated during the temple challenge, the remaining players prepared for their next challenge and were divided into two teams, and had to put trust in their team leaders.

The captain of the winning team, Alexis Lete, chose David Genat to face the Banker, hoping that he would eliminate Dickson Wong if he won. However, David turned back on his promise and shocked everyone by picking another contestant.

Titled Snakes in the Grass, the synopsis for the episode reads:

"Tensions soar before a shocking blindside as the Banker tests the integrity of the remaining eight players, forcing them to choose sides."

What happened on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7?

CK eliminates Seychelle

As CK faced the Banker at the start of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7, she asked Phillip Solomon if he was silent because Family Alliance member David saved him. In response, Phillip stated that he would not take the moral high ground if someone attacked him and instead promised to retaliate even more aggressively.

After apologizing to Philip, CK soon shifted her focus to the Banker, ultimately accepting his $925,000 deal. She went on to win, becoming the first player to defeat the Banker twice and adding more money to the prize pot. Ultimately, she chose Seychelle Cordero for the elimination.

Before making her exit, Seychelle confronted CK stating that she picked her for elimination because she was scared of her, calling her a "cheat with a flat as*."

The integrity test challenge

In Deal or No Deal Island season 2, episode 7, the remaining eight contestants were split into two teams for the challenge. Alex Lete led the Blue Team, which included Phillip, Parvati, and La Shel, while CK captained the Green Team, consisting of David, Dickson, and Dr. Will.

The team had to collect briefcases from the shoreline to win the challenge, and the team with the most amount would win and get themselves immunity. The challenge also tested the respective captain's integrity as they had access to the ledger with case values and the team members had to decide if they wanted to trust their leaders.

Blue Team finished the task with $10 million, while Green Team was only able to secure $8.75 million. Green Team soon got furious at their captain CK when they learned that she took the immunity and placed her teammates in danger.

David faces the Banker and breaks his promise

The winning team captain Lete chose David to face the banker and he promised her that if he won, he would pick Dickson for elimination. David made the same promise to Dr. Will, however, the Big Brother alum was skeptical of him.

After selecting Case #7 as his starting case, David rejected the Banker’s first two offers. In the end, the Deal or No Deal Island star accepted a $999,999 deal—a wise decision that secured his safety from elimination. Ultimately, David broke his promise to eliminate Dickson and instead chose to send Dr. Will home.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants still on the show

The remaining Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants are as follows:

David Genat: 44-year-old from Perth, Australia

Parvati Shallow: 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California

Courtney Kim: 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Lete: 27-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky

Phillip Solomon: 37-year-old from Austin, Texas

Dickson Wong: 24-year-old from Wood River, Illinois

La Shell Wooten: 55-year-old from Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

