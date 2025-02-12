"STRATEGIC QUEEN" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Parvati saving Dr. Will to keep him from playing the Banker

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 released episode 6 on February 11, 2025. It saw Parvati Shallow sabotage Dr. Will Kirby's plan to play the Banker by granting him immunity. In this week's challenge, the contestants had to claim cases for one another by jumping off a platform. Those who claimed the high-value cases would earn immunity, and avoid the risk of facing the Banker and potential elimination.

Parvati chose to claim a high-value case for Dr. Will to keep him from encountering the Banker, and dictating the elimination round as he did in the previous episode, sending Maria-Grace Cook home. Moreover, she knew her alliance and she (The Family) were on Dr. Will's target list. So, granting him immunity was the only way for her to keep him from heading to The Temple.

While explaining her decision, Parvati said:

"Dr. Will is trying to take out The Family so he wants to be in the bottom and play the Banker bu,t I cannot be having that happen."

Parvati became aware of his plan after watching him purposely try to lose the competition. Deal or No Deal Island fans took to X to comment on Parvati's gameplay. While many praised her for jeopardizing Dr. Will's plans, others were happy to see her evade elimination.

"PARVATI SAVING WILL SO HE CANT PLAY THE BANKER. STRATEGIC QUEEN," a fan wrote.

"Parvati clocked Dr. Will's strategy," another fan commented.

"Parvati jumping for Will’s safety to make sure he couldn’t play the banker and eliminate anyone he wanted…oh the calculated mother that you are," a netizen tweeted.

Deal or No Deal Island fans praised Parvati's strategy to keep her and her allies' positions safe in the game.

"Parvati is a mastermind and genius! She is running circles around this cast and it’s a strong cast," a user reacted.

"Parvati jumping for Dr. Will, simultaneously removing her biggest threat to elimination and undoing his strategy of playing the banker is pure genius. Exactly the kind of quick thinking I expect from a Survivor legend," a person commented.

"Parvati stopping at nothing to ruin Dr. Will’s plans even though it put her at risk and then winning safety anyways is exactly why she’s a legend," another fan wrote.

Other Deal or No Deal Island fans were pleased to see Parvati survive elimination and advance in the competition.

"Parvati Shallow safe for a sixth episode in a row oh it’s a good day to be alive!" one user posted.

"Parvati safe 6 episodes in a row and everyone’s upset? She’s too powerful," a person reacted.

"Parvati had a 50/50 shot at safety and still got the safety for another week in a row!! She cannot be stopped OMG," another netizen commented.

"I need to lose this competition" — Deal or No Deal Island star Dr. Will explains his strategy

Episode 6 of Deal or No Deal Island saw the contestants claiming cases for one another. There were three types of cases to claim— high-value cases, mid-value cases, and low-value cases. Those who received the high-value cases secured immunity, whereas those with the low-value ones faced the risk of going home.

There were two mid-value cases, one of which had safety while the other had "Banker's bust," or the danger of elimination. When it was Dr. Will's turn to claim a case, he aimed to get a high-value case for Seychelle but failed to grab the key suspending from it.

While speaking to the Deal or No Deal Island cameras, he revealed he purposely lost the game.

"I actually really like Seychelle but I need to lose this competition. I want to play the banker every single week, eliminating people along the way like David and Parvati because that's where the true power lies," Dr. Will said.

Parvati was up next. Her decision to go for a high-value case for her adversary, Dr. Will, surprised everyone. While Parvati said it was the "most insane thing" she could do, Dr. Will approved her decision and thanked her. She successfully secured the case and later, confessed that she never imagined doing that for Dr. Will.

Dr. Will, however, understood Parvati's intentions and added that he was not "stupid." He knew she had an ulterior motive, which was to play against him.

Since Parvati and La Shell did not have a case yet, they jumped for each other and secured mid-value cases. Parvati earned her safety after La Shell revealed her case had the "Banker's Bust." Dickson, Seychelle, and CK were also at risk of going home. The Deal or No Deal Island episode ended on a cliffhanger without revealing who was sent packing.

Deal or No Deal Island airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9/8c on NBC.

