"I am going to miss you" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Dr. Will Kirby's elimination

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 7, titled Snakes in the Grass, aired on February 18, 2025. It saw Dr. Will Kirby get eliminated from the show after David Genat saved Dickson Wong at the Temple instead of him, making him the seventh player to exit the Banker's island.

"Sorry, brother. You're done," David said during Dr. Will's elimination.

Dr. Will thanked his co-stars for the experience and praised them for being "great" players. Before taking his leave, the Big Brother alum also announced that his exit from Deal or No Deal Island marked his official retirement from reality television.

Alexis Lete, the winning captain of the episode's team challenge, nominated David to play the Banker, putting his teammates Dickson and Dr. Will on the chopping block. Despite making a deal with Dr. Will ahead of the Temple, David sent him packing, determined to safeguard the Family alliance. The segment also showcased the players bidding farewell to Seychelle Cordero.

Deal or No Deal Island fans took to X to comment on Dr. Will's elimination. While many praised his gameplay in the competition, others were upset to hear his retirement announcement.

"Oh man, I am going to miss you Dr. Will, legend," a fan wrote.

"I kinda saw that coming lol. I was hoping to see Dr. Will on Traitors in the future at least but he says he’s retired. Great episode tonight!" another fan commented.

"Dr. Will came in stirred the pot, made everyone turn on each other then dipped- what a legend," a netizen tweeted.

Deal or No Deal Island fans were unhappy to see Dr. Will exit the game show. They praised his strategy and overall performance.

"Dr. Will you will always be a legend. Was a pleasure to see you cause mayhem again and I hope you’re not serious about retiring for good," a user reacted.

"witnessing Dr. Will leaving and saying he’s definitely retiring now just made sad, not gonna lie you gave us the DRAMA, and for that, I thank you," a person commented.

"No matter how much you feel about him, Dr Will DELIVERED from start to finish all the way to the very end with his performance this season, I'm so glad to see him play live for the first time and even bittersweet, the LAST time," another fan wrote.

Fans of Deal or No Deal Island further said:

"still kinda gagged that Dr. Will has made it so far in DONDI," one user posted.

"ah dang it I knew David wasn't going to send Dickson home, but I was almost starting to like Dr. Will. almost," a person reacted.

"As sad as I am to see Dr. Will go, he was taken out by a worthy adversary. David buttering up Dr. Will and Lete to play the banker, then ruthlessly cutting Dr. Will’s throat was masterful. He’s the Golden God of Survivor for a reason," another netizen commented.

"I ended his television career" — Deal or No Deal Island player David comments on Dr. Will's elimination

Before the Temple, Dr. Will approached David and proposed that they target Dickson if either got nominated to play the Banker. David approved his plan and promised to go after Dickson. However, the Survivor Australia alum had other plans for Dr. Will.

David's confident gameplay against the Banker boosted Dr. Will's confidence. During the first round, he knocked three low numbers off the board. When the Banker offered $200,000, the Deal or No Deal Island star declined it. After the second round, David was offered $650,000 but he refused that as well.

At the end of the third round, David made a good deal with the Banker, adding $999,999 to the prize pot and earning his immunity.

He was then given the power to eliminate someone. To Dr. Will's surprise, David eliminated him and saved Dickson.

"So I did make a deal with Dr. Will today. But when you won that $5,000,000 case, Dickson, you employed a $5,000,000 bodyguard," David said.

The Temple erupted with applause as Dr. Will's journey on the show finally came to an end. During his exit speech, the Deal or No Deal Island evictee confessed he had a "great run" and praised the "great players" for playing the game well. He then revealed that it was "official retirement from reality television."

Hearing the announcement, David said:

"To retire Dr. Evil in his prime feels so, so good... I didn't just end him in the game; I ended his television career. You're welcome, America, you're welcome."

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 airs every Tuesday at 9/8c exclusively on NBC.

