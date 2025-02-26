Who got eliminated in Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8?

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8, titled Safety in Numbers, premiered on NBC on February 25, 2025. In the epsidoe, the remaining contestants participated in a challenge where they had to hike and secure two of the highest cases for immunity.

After this challenge, Parvati secured the highest-value case and chose La Shell to face the Banker. Inside the Temple, La Shell rejected the first two offers before ultimately accepting a $1,558,000 deal from the Banker. However, it turned out to be a bad deal and led to La Shell's elimination.

“I played well enough to put a seven-figure amount into the final pot, but I came up short with the case that I had in my possession. It’s a game, right? And I’m just happy I got to be a part of it," La Shell reacted to her elimination.

How did XYZ get eliminated in Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8?

The liability challenge

For the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 challenge, the seven remaining contestants had to compete as a team. They had to participate in a trek and secure cases with the number increasing as they advanced.

Throughout the challenge, players had to eliminate teammates deemed "liabilities" to increase their chances of success. If the remaining players completed the hike and returned within 45 minutes, the Banker promised to add $2 million to the board at The Temple. Finally, the two players who received the highest-value cases would earn immunity.

Dickson and Lete were voted out at their first point and had to return to the starting position. The sign at the second point noted that only the players that hung out together were supposed to advance and with this, CK and Philip were out of the race.

Ultimately, La Shell was voted out at the final checkpoint, while David and Parvati secured two of the highest-value cases, earning themselves immunity.

La Shell faces the banker and her elimination

Parvati had the highest number in her case and was given the opportunity to select the Deal or No Deal Island contestant to face the Banker. In the end, she chose La Shell who threatened to eliminate Dickson if she beat the Banker.

When La Shell entered the temple, she picked the number 10 as her case. She then went on to knock down four of the highest and the lowest numbers on the board and rejected the first two deals made by the banker.

The Deal or No Deal Island contestant accepted the Banker's third offer of $1,558,000. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a bad deal for her and she was eliminated from the show.

While La Shell was happy that she played well enough to put a seven-figure amount into the final pot, she was bumped out that she came up short with the case that she had in her possession. Regardless, she told her fellow contestants that she was happy to be a part of the show, playing beside them.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants still on the show

The remaining Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestants are as follows:

David Genat: 44-year-old from Perth, Australia

Parvati Shallow: 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California

Courtney Kim: 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Lete: 27-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky

Phillip Solomon: 37-year-old from Austin, Texas

Dickson Wong: 24-year-old from Wood River, Illinois

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

