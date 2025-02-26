"Wind up hurting him"—Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello comments on Phillip confronting Parvati and ending their friendship

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 released episode 8 on February 25, 2025, on NBC. At the start of this episode, Phillip Solomon confronted Parvati Shallow over her comment comparing Dr. Will to the kids who used to "bully" him. Despite her apology, Phillip insisted she had crossed a line she shouldn’t have. He left the conversation without further extending it and ended their friendship in the process.

Ad

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on February 25, 2025, Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello reacted to their situation and noted that there are "emotional complexities" involved, despite it being just a game show. He mentioned that Phillip and Parvati both might have used each other's emotions to play their game.

However, he pointed out that it backfired for Phillip as it ended up hurting him in the challenge.

Ad

Trending

"Did Parvati say what she did in order to try and manipulate Phillip into helping her get Will eliminated? Yes. Did Phillip then attempt to throw off Parvati's safety streak by timing his talk with her right before the excursion? Maybe… but let it be known, it did wind up hurting him in the challenge," he said.

Ad

Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello explains how emotions getting involved in the show is inevitable

Ad

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 started with Phillip pulling Parvati out for a private conversation. He was still hurt by the comment she had made about Dr. Will being like one of the bullies from his childhood. He told her that it was a very "low" and "gross" move and "probably one of the worst things" anyone had ever said to him.

Phillip added that it was "disgusting" of her to make a conscious choice to take his childhood trauma and "use it as a chess piece in the game" just so Parvati could convince him to participate in the elimination of Dr. Will.

Ad

Even when Parvati tried to apologize, Phillip said that he would never forget what she said and left the conversation.

“There are some lines you don’t cross and it scares the hell out of me that you don’t naturally have that line,” he said before leaving.

Ad

In the latest interview with EW, Deal or No Deal Island host Joe Manganiello was asked to comment on the situation, considering how everyone has a different code of what is and isn't acceptable in a reality game show.

Joe acknowledged that the reality show contestants have different personal codes of what they consider acceptable. He referenced David Genat’s remark about emotions not being necessary in the game, implying that, on the surface, it's "just a game." However, he pointed out that winning the show is a life-changing feat and that involving emotions is inevitable.

Ad

Ad

The Deal or No Deal Island host added that alliances are formed during the show. However, the adrenaline that is involved amplifies both the bonds and conflicts surrounding it. He explained that this emotional intensity often blurs the line between strategy and personal feelings, and he felt that it might be the case between Philips and Parvati.

"As someone who's been a professional actor since his early 20s, I've seen plenty of performers playing characters who are going through the emotions that players actually go through on the show, but what I absolutely love about my job as host is the front row seat to real emotion," he added.

Ad

Joe further noted that while both Parvati and Phillip might have used each other's emotions as a part of their game, it ultimately hurt Phillip in the challenge.

"It's why I love competition reality. A situation like this forces everyone at home to take the litmus test: What would I be willing to do to win, and is there a line I wouldn't cross for upwards of $10 million? Are you a Parvati in this situation? A Phillip? Or someone else?" he concluded

Ad

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback