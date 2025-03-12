“So iconic”—Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Parvati’s head-turning entry into the finale

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 has inched close to its finale with episode 10, which was released on March 11, 2025. The episode was titled Money To Burn, and featured the start of the double elimination round. It saw Phillip going home after fumbling his choices, and Parvati and CK making it to the bottom two.

David won the case with the highest value, so he was in charge of choosing the one to send home and the one to put against the banker. Phillip won the $75k in the challenge, so the common sentiment among the players was to target him because he won cash.

Phillip also said that if he won against the banker, he would eliminate Parvati. CK said the same thing. However, David took out Phillip to save his Deal or No Deal Island bestie Parvati from elimination. Parvati asked him to let her play against the banker so she could have her fate in her own hands.

Before David decided to choose between Parvati and CK to send against the banker, the episode ended on a cliffhanger. This meant Parvati entered the final 4 without earning any immunity, purely by her alliance with David.

Viewers of Deal or No Deal Island reacted on X and commented on Parvati's entry into the finale. They also felt David would choose her to play the banker in the next episode because he wouldn't want CK to win against the banker and eliminate her.

"Parvati so iconic they have to save a whole episode for her to play the banker iktr!!!!" a fan said.

"Parvati in final 4!! Queen better play & beat the banker next week. It’s the Parvati show regardless point blank," said another.

"PARVATI SHALLOW IS IN THE FINALE OMG," wrote one.

Some fans of Deal or No Deal Island believed that the better move was to eliminate Parvati because she was a stronger player.

"The smart thing would be to eliminate Parvati tbh. And I say this as someone who wants her to win," an X user wrote.

"It’s actually been really funny and enjoyable to read non- survivor fans’ takes on Parvati. I promise you this is all just a game to her lol. She’s THE black widow, she’s never intimidated," another user wrote.

"And for the first time Parvati isn't safe. If she goes home the first time she's able to that's gonna be hella iconic," commented one.

"This episode is about to end on a cliffhanger isn’t it. As long as Parvati makes it to another episode that’s fine lmao," wrote one.

The challenge on Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10

Joe Manganiello, the host of Deal or No Deal Island, explained the challenge in the latest episode. There was one money bag hanging from five ropes, and each player had to pull the rope down and hold it. Each bag had a quarter of the body weight of the player holding it. The last player to let go of the bag would win the $75k that was inside it.

The catch was that each player would be offered the opportunity to choose between the bag they were holding and a case. If they chose the case, they would have to give the weight of their bag to any player they picked. The contestant to bag the case with the highest value would earn immunity and "unprecedented power" at the Temple.

Lete put her bag on David and chose the case with $2.5 million in it. Parvati and CK both dropped their bags together for the $3 million case, so they had to split the amount in it. Parvati put her weight on Phillip while the latter put it on David.

David then pledged to give the $75k to Phillip and let go of his bag in exchange for a case of $2.75 million. He chose the case with the highest value and chose Phillip to send home.

Watch new episodes of Deal or No Deal Island season 2 on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on NBC.

