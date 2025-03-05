Who got eliminated in Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 9?

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 9, Million Dollar Walk, premiered on NBC on March 4, 2025. In the episode, the remaining contestants participated in a challenge where they had to carry heavy cases across a narrow beam suspended over the quicksand.

After this challenge, David secured the highest-value case and chose Lete to face the Banker. Inside the Temple, Lete rejected the first two offers before ultimately accepting a $550,000 deal from the Banker. It turned out to be a good deal, and she chose to eliminate Dickson.

“I am very sad to be leaving the island, but I’m very happy that I made it to sixth place. It was super cool getting to meet David. And being able to play with one of Survivor’s best, Parvati. It’s just an amazing experience overall." Dickson reacted to his elimination in his final confessional.

How did Dickson get eliminated in Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 9?

David wins the challenge

Before Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 9's challenge, Dickson found himself catching feelings for Lete. He sat down with her at the start of the episode and gave her a friendship bracelet, asking her to be his "island girlfriend."

Dickson was still upset that his Family Alliance teammate Parvati had considered his name to face the Banker last week, so he was open to other partnerships that would help him advance.

This episode's Deal or No Deal Island challenge tested contestants' endurance and balance. One at a time, they had to select a heavy case and cross a narrow bridge that was suspended over quicksand. The heavier the case they selected, the higher the amount it had.

Ultimately, David secured the highest case, earning himself immunity while Dickson and Lete found themselves at the bottom.

After the challenge, David approached Lete to remind her of the time she chose him to face the Banker. Returning the favor, he subtly hinted that he would be selecting her for the same fate.

Concerned about the family alliance's growing influence, Lete set her sights on eliminating Dickson—the only alliance member vulnerable to elimination after securing one of the lowest amounts in the challenge.

Lete faces the Banker while Dickson faces his elimination

Before facing the Banker, Lete plainly told David that he would be going home if she won. She even assured host Joe Manganiello that she would do that as she was “a woman of her word.”

When Lete entered the Temple, she picked the number 2 as her case. She turned down the first two offers made by the Banker; $273,000 and $599,000, respectively. In the end, when the Banker called in to offer her $550,000, she accepted and it turned out to be a good deal for her.

The Deal or No Deal Island star stood on her words and told Dickson that he was still going home.

Before taking his leave, Dickson addressed his fellow contestants, sharing with them that it was a pleasure for him to be competing on the show with them. He then turned to Lete and told her that she was still his "island babe.”

Finally, the Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 contestant told David that he was like the dad he never had and that he would miss him.

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 contestants still on the show

The remaining Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 contestants are as follows:

David Genat: 44-year-old from Perth, Australia

Parvati Shallow: 41-year-old from Los Angeles, California

Courtney Kim: 36-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina

Alexis Lete: 27-year-old from Louisville, Kentucky

Phillip Solomon: 37-year-old from Austin, Texas

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

