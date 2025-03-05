"Obsessed with her" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Parvati's ninth consecutive immunity win

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 released episode 9, titled Million Dollar Walk, on March 4, 2025. The segment that featured Dickson's elimination, also saw Parvati continue her winning streak by securing her ninth immunity win and consolidating her position in the top five of the competition series. Even host Joe Manganiello acknowledged Parvati's winning streak and asked her about her "secret."

Ad

"I just throw myself into it. But also the relationships that I've built have been helpful too," she answered.

For the immunity challenge, the players had to carry cases, marked in the millions, across a narrow beam positioned above some quicksand. Each had two minutes to cross the pit of quicksand. Whoever failed to finish the task would join the bottom two and face the Banker later in the episode.

Ad

Trending

Parvati chose one of the high-value red cases for her turn. Although she lost her balance and fell into the quicksand, she kept moving and reached the podium on the other side of the pit in the nick of time. With that, she removed herself from the risk of being sent home.

Deal or No Deal Island fans took to X to appreciate Parvati's gameplay and congratulate her on her ninth win.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Parvati made it to final 5 by having immunity 9 (NINE!!!) times… literally obsessed with her," a fan wrote.

"Not me waking up from a nap to seeing Parvati win her 9th straight immunity," another fan commented.

"Our actual queen Parvati just secured safety for herself for the NINTH TIME IN A ROW!!! No one can deny her queen status," a netizen tweeted.

Ad

Deal or No Deal Island fans applauded Parvati's strategy and performance in the competitive reality show.

"Parvati staying immune EVERY SINGLE WEEK!!!" a user reacted.

"Parvati winning safety NINE times in a row like the queen you are!!" a person commented.

"Parvati has gone this whole game SAFE! Oh Parvati there will never be another icon like you!" another fan wrote.

Ad

"Parvati Shallow, safe for the 9th time in a row, guaranteed a spot in the final 5. Funny how they continue to underestimate her and are so sure they can beat her in a challenge," one user posted.

Other Deal or No Deal Island fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Parvati safe EVERY SINGLE EPISODE. What a BEAST And I'm still waiting to see her laugh like this. She delivers every single time!" a person reacted.

Ad

"Not enough people are talking about this. Love her or hate her, Parvati knows the reality game," another netizen commented.

"David and I are the power couple" — Deal or No Deal Island star Parvati comments on her and David's position in the game

Expand Tweet

Ad

The latest segment of the Deal or No Deal Island episode saw the contestant test their balancing skills and strength for a shot at immunity. After David successfully made his way through the quicksand, he picked Parvati to play next. When she walked up to the podium for her turn, holding a red case, she gasped after seeing how narrow the beam was.

"That's a toothpick," she remarked.

While speaking to the Deal or No Deal Island cameras, she said that although she had "balance for days," she felt apprehensive about the beam since it was as thin as a tightrope. Before she started, Joe warned her that she would join Dickson in the bottom two if she failed to make it across the pit. However, if she managed to cross it, she could get "guaranteed safety for the ninth time."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Within seconds of starting the challenge, Parvati lost her balance and fell into the quicksand. Although David advised her to swim and encouraged her from the sidelines, she felt underconfident.

"We got two minutes to get across this mud. I don't really feel confident," Parvati said.

The Deal or No Deal Island star had around 22 seconds remaining when she reached the halfway point of the pit. While Joe said slowing down would make it difficult for her to move, David cheered for Parvati, hoping she finished on time.

Ad

Parvati reached the podium on the other side of the pit with one second remaining on the timer. While reflecting on her teamwork with David, she said:

"David and I are the power couple. Everyone knows we're the biggest threat, but they can't take a shot at me because I have been safe nine times in a row."

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 airs new episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm ET exclusively on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback