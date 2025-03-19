"So sad" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Parvati's shocking elimination

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 released episode 11, titled Water Under the Bridge, on March 18, 2025. The segment continued from last week's cliffhanger, where David sent Phillip packing from the show. As the double elimination continued, Parvati volunteered to play the Banker. However, she made a bad deal and became the eleventh player eliminated from the competition.

After sending Phillip home, David had to pick another islander to try their luck at The Temple. While David hesitated to put someone at risk of getting eliminated, Parvati volunteered to face the Banker. Having enjoyed nine consecutive weeks of immunity, this week's segment saw Parvati face the Banker for the first time.

Parvati got eliminated after a few rounds of play and left CK, Lete, and David as the show's finalists. Although she was disappointed to exit the race to the finish line, she expressed her support for David, encouraging him to emerge victorious.

Deal or No Deal Island fans took to X to comment on Parvati's elimination. While many were upset to see her leave, others appreciated her gameplay throughout the season.

"guys I’m so sad about Parvati I wanted her to win so bad.." a fan wrote.

"F**K YOU CK, PARV LEAVING IS ALL YOUR FAULT," another fan commented.

"I had a feeling once they left last weeks episode on a cliffhanger that Parv was prolly gonna go in and end up losing. I'm still so sad though, she did so well this entire season all for that," a netizen tweeted.

Many Deal or No Deal Island fans were disappointed by the outcome as they had hoped to see Parvati in the finale.

"PARVATI ELIMINATED NO THIS IS NOT HOW IT WAS SUPPOSED TO GO," a user reacted.

"i feel like they just made it so obvious parv goes home… like that confessional about her daughter was totally filmed after her elimination," a person commented.

"Well what’s the point of watching now that Parv’s gone," another fan wrote.

"Now that Parvati is gone, I don’t know if I feel like watching the end of this season," one user posted.

Other Deal or No Deal Island fans praised Parvati's performance on the show.

"From downplaying her threat level to solidifying alliances to earning safety nine times, this show is further proof that Parvati is one of the most well rounded players of all time," a person reacted.

"Served us island looks, brought the drama, went on a record 9-week immunity run, and made it all the way to the final four despite a massive target, only taken out by chance. Parvati proved once again why she’s a legend," another netizen commented.

"I can't be crushed" — Deal or No Deal Island star Parvati comments on her elimination

As the game started, Parvati took out two high numbers, including the highest value, and two low numbers in the first round itself. The show's host and Game Master, Joe Manganiello, informed the Deal or No Deal Island contestant that the Banker was unimpressed by her gameplay. Parvati refused to accept the $150,000 offer and continued with the game.

In the consequent round, Parvati knocked three numbers from the board, and a high number, bringing the offer to $925,000. However, she turned it down and prepared to play the final round, where she had to open two cases. Parvati knocked off two high-value cases, leaving $100 and $1 million as her available options.

The Banker's third offer was $500,001. All Parvati needed to retain her position in the game was $100. However, she had a different case, which not only brought the amount of the final case to $10,232,001 but also ended the "Black Widow's" journey on Deal or No Deal Island.

Soon after her elimination, Parvati hugged David and said, "You'd better win." While speaking to the Deal or No Deal Island cameras, she said she had not anticipated the outcome and was disappointed to see her strategy fail to support her. Regardless, Parvati was pleased with her experience and determined to return for vengeance.

"You can take the Black Widow out of the game, but I can't be crushed. I will come back for blood," she said.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET only on NBC.

