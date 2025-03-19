"Back to his evil ways" — Deal or No Deal Island fans react to Dr. Will trying to sabotage David's game

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 aired episode 11, titled Water Under the Bridge, on March 18, 2025. It saw the eliminated players return to join the finalists — David, Lete, and CK — in the final excursion. Depending on their equations, the evictees could assist or sabotage the players' games. Dr. Will assisted David throughout the task, only to betray him at the last moment, saying:

"Australian Survivor is never Big Brother."

For the last excursion, there was a bridge with three platforms, each holding some unmarked cases. The players had to race to the platforms and collect one case from each. However, at those platforms, would stand a pair of evictees. While one would know the case values, the other could help the player construct the bridge, or not. The contestant with the slowest finish time would face elimination.

David was the third player to attempt the challenge. He met La Shell and Dr. Will at the first platform. While speaking to Dr. Will, David finally confessed he was on Survivor Australia. Consequently, Dr. Will agreed to help David construct the bridge. However, as he held the last plank, Dr. Will threw it into the ocean in hopes of sabotaging David's game.

Deal or No Deal Island fans on X commented on Dr. Will's betrayal. While some appreciated his strategic gameplay, others were unimpressed.

"Seems like Dr. Will is back to his evil ways by throwing the las plank into the ocean," a fan wrote.

"OMG DR WILL IS SO MESSY AHAHSHHAHSHAHSHAHAHAHAH," another fan commented.

"Dr. Will helping David 90% of the way, only to throw the final board into the water and laugh in his face really epitomizes who he is. Absolute legend," a netizen tweeted.

Many Deal or No Deal Island fans applauded Dr. Will's sudden change in strategy.

"Dr. Will is a savage for throwing that plank in the water," a user reacted.

"@DrWillKirby needs to be on the next season of @TheTraitorsUS @the_traitors_" a person commented.

"Lmao I love Dr. Will. I’m definitely going to watch his Big Brother seasons just for him lol," another fan wrote.

Other fans of Deal or No Deal Island said:

"that was a great sabotage," one user posted.

"#DrWill is an A**hole for throwing the board away from David!!" a person reacted.

"It was unexpected" — Deal or No Deal Island star David reacts to Dr. Will's sabotage

After David headed to the first platform, he met with Dr. Will and La Shell. While La Shell directed the Deal or No Deal Island participant to the case he would not want to choose, Dr. Will wanted to know which reality show David had previously been on.

"Many, many, many times of the last few weeks I have said to you, 'You are clearly an amazing player. What show were you on?' I would love to know," Dr. Will said.

David ultimately admitted that he played on Survivor Australia and confessed to difficulty keeping it concealed from his co-stars. While speaking to the Deal or No Deal Island cameras, David said that although he wanted to save his "secret" for the final Temple, he had to "lay that on the line" to protect his position in the race.

While Dr. Will respected his honesty, David believed "the scariest bit" was how the others would react to his secret. Soon after, Dr. Will said:

"You were responsible for my elimination and it doesn't bother me in the slightest. Would you like my assistance?"

Expand Tweet

David was overjoyed to have Dr. Will's support. However, the Deal or No Deal Island evictee soon had a change of heart and tried to sabotage David's game, but David dived into the water and retrieved the plank.

"It was unexpected but probably warranted," he said.

He then met Seychelle and Dickson on the second platform, and Phillip and Parvati on the third. With a time of 7 minutes and 29 seconds, David completed the task the fastest, followed by Lete. Consequently, CK, who took over 13 minutes to finish the challenge, was eliminated from the competition.

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 releases episodes every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on NBC.

