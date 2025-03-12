Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 10 recap: Lete's power play turns heads while David faces a tough decision

The March 11, 2025, episode of Deal or No Deal Island season 2, titled Money to Burn, featured a double-elimination challenge as the game neared its end with five contestants left.

The episode opened with a toast to Dickson, the latest elimination. Alliances took center stage as CK, Lete, and Phillip discussed strategy, with CK secretly working both sides. Meanwhile, David hinted at shifting alliances by suggesting a partnership with Phillip, potentially distancing himself from Parvati.

In the challenge, players had to choose between holding on to money or going for power. Lete dropped her bag to claim a $2.5 million case and added her weight to David, increasing his difficulty. Parvati and CK later dropped together for a $3 million case, splitting its value but facing more risk. David secured the $2.75 million case, positioning himself to decide on eliminations.

Lete's power move in Deal or No Deal Island

The challenge required players to hold onto a bag of money, with the option to drop it to claim a case with a cash value in this episode of Deal or No Deal Island. Lete was the first to drop her bag, claiming a $2.5 million case. She then added her weight to David's, increasing the difficulty for him. Joe Manganiello announced that Lete has chosen power and she could add her weight to another player.

Lete chose David, who was already struggling in the challenge. Parvati and CK dropped their bags at the same time for the $3 million case, splitting the value to receive $1.5 million each. Parvati admitted that it was the first time she hadn't had immunity in 10 excursions.

Both had to add their weight to remaining players, with Parvati choosing Phillip and CK selecting David. David managed to hold on and later secured the $2.75 million case. Phillip, struggling with the added weight, eventually dropped and claimed the $1.25 million case.

This positioned Phillip, Parvati, and CK at risk, with the bottom two facing potential elimination in Deal or No Deal Island. The challenge ended with David in control of the elimination decision.

David's decision and Phillip's elimination

Back at camp, discussions focused on strategies. CK suggested that Phillip should be eliminated since he had already won the money. CK told Lete that if she played the Banker and lost she would take it out on Parvati.

When speaking to Parvati, CK repeated the same stance. Phillip shared with David that if he played and won, he would take out Parvati. Parvati hoped to reach the final two with David and offered to play against the Banker to control her outcome. David faced the decision of selecting one player for immediate elimination. In the end, he chose Phillip.

"I am truly blessed and honored to have spent the time here that I did. It’s bittersweet that David ended my journey here because the last thing he told me was to trust him. And that is something that I will never forget," Phillip said.

The episode concluded without revealing whether Parvati or CK would face the Banker. The result will be shown in the next episode.

Deal or No Deal Island continues on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC, with episodes available for streaming on Peacock the next day.

