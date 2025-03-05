"She was in a tough spot"— Deal or No Deal Island's La Shell comments on Parvati choosing her to face the banker

When Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8 premiered on NBC, on February 25, 2025, Parvati Shallow finished the featured challenge securing the highest amount case. She earned herself an opportunity and the power to choose the contestant to face the Banker.

Ad

However, she had a tough decision to make as she had to choose between her family alliance member Dickson Wong, and La Shell Wooten. She ultimately chose La Shell, who faced the banker and ended up going home.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published on February 26, 2025, La Shell reflected on Parvati's decision, acknowledging that her castmate was in a "tough spot." She noted that while Parvati had promised to save her she also had to balance her role in the game as "Dickson's mom."

Ad

Trending

"Honestly, I think she was in a tough spot. She promised to keep me safe, but she also played her entire game as Dickson's mom, and there were only a few people left," she said.

Deal or No Deal Island star La Shell reflects on her elimination

Ad

La Shell made a bad deal and got herself eliminated when she faced the banker in Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode 8. She reflected on her elimination in her interview with Entertainment Weekly, noting that while her "social game was great," she felt that she came short when she had to face the banker and she needed some help.

The Deal or No Deal Island star shared that whenever someone entered the Temple, it mostly came down to a "strong game of luck and a little bit of calculation".

Ad

In her situation, La Shell added that it was either between her and Dickson, as they were the only two who were at the risk of facing the banker. She believes that if there had been a third person in the mix, she wouldn't have chosen to face the banker.

"When I came into this game, I thought to myself, "There's only going to be one winner and I hope it's me, but I want to have fun along the way." And when I got to Temple this last episode and I had to play, I felt a little discombobulated," La Shell added.

Ad

The Deal or No Deal Island star continued:

"I really wanted to believe I wasn't going to play, but I think I did good. And ultimately, if I couldn't win, I definitely wanted to leave on my own terms and I also wanted to leave contributing a significant amount of money."

Ad

The interviewer noticed that when host Joe Manganiello asked what was more important for her out of money and her safety, her gameplay seemed like she was more focused on the money and building up the prize pot a little more, even if it was for someone else.

La Shell agreed with the observation and shared that she always tries to play the "game of karma." She noted that the result of the temple wasn't in her hand, so she wanted to contribute what she could because she hoped that the same kind of energy would come to her in "other situations and settings."

Ad

When asked why Parvati chose her to face the banker instead of Dickson, the Deal or No Deal Island season 2 contestant speculated that it was because her fellow cast member was in a "tough spot." La Shell noted that Parvati had a tough choice to make because she had to fulfill her promise to her about saving her and also play the game as "Dickson's mom."

"I don't know if she was calculating what would it look like if she went back to camp and she had put up Dickson herself, what would her other alliances think about her? And so I just think she made a decision. I also think she had a lot of faith in my positivity, taking me a long way — and Dickson's a little bit more of a nervous character than I am," she continued.

Ad

Deal or No Deal Island season 2 episode premieres every Tuesday on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback