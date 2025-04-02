Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 7 recap - Charlie Sheen makes his debut while Denise opens up about their past

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 7, My Dinner with Charlie, premiered on Bravo on April 1. The episode featured Charlie Sheen’s reality TV debut and focused entirely on his reunion with ex-wife Denise Richards and their two daughters, Sami and Lola.

Before her reunion with Charlie, Denise Richards celebrated her wedding anniversary with her husband, Aaron Phypers. After talking about their relationship, Denise started a conversation about her tumultuous relationship with Charlie and how it affected her.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star later informed her daughters, Sami and Lola, that their father, Charlie, wanted to have lunch with them. After initially rejecting the idea, Sami soon came through when it was time to meet him.

The official synopsis for the episode is:

"Denise and Aaron celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary and reminisce about how their relationship started; Denise and Lola join Charlie Sheen, Denise's ex and Lola's dad, for a surprising meal."

What happened in Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 7?

At the start of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 7, Denise had a dinner date with her husband, Aaron Phypers, celebrating the anniversary of their relationship together. The couple has been together for over eight years and married for over six.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things couple reflected on their long relationship, talking about the first time they met and their wedding ceremony on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9. Denise told Aaron that she valued the love and respect they have for each other, something which she felt was missing from her previous marriage with ex-husband Charlie Sheen.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things titular star then went on to reflect on her previous turbulent relationship with Charlie and how it affected and disrupted her life to the extent where she had to file for divorce while she was carrying their second daughter, Lola.

Later in the episode, Denise told her eldest daughters, Sami and Lola, that their father, Charlie, wished to reunite and have lunch with them. While Lola was eager for the reunion, Sami plainly stated that she would rather do anything else than see her father. Despite her reluctance, she ultimately decided to join her mother and sister for the gathering.

Charlie Sheen reunites with his former family

As the former Sheen family sat down for their get-together, Lola admitted to her parents that she couldn't imagine the thought of them two being married together.

“You know what's so funny? I could never picture you guys being married. Like, sometimes I think about if you were still married and we all lived in the same house," she said.

Denise responded that they would have had fun if they had all lived together as a family. She then turned to her former husband, who quickly agreed with her.

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things titular star then shared that she was glad that they could gather for a reunion. She suggested doing it again before noting that other people might think of them as crazy people for doing so.

When Charlie asked for her reasoning, Denise responded that it was because he was a "superstar." Lola soon chimed in saying that Denise was also a superstar.

Lola then admitted to her parents that she was scared of getting famous, and what other people might say about her. Charlie, who had been in the industry for several years, advised her daughter not to read what the media had published about her. He explained that if she chose to avoid it, then it wouldn't exist in her reality.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episodes premiere every Tuesday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

