"Best day of my life"— Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami Sheen reacts to her nose job results

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 5, Yes, Chef!, premiered on Bravo on March 18. In this episode, Sami Sheen returned to the doctor’s office with her mom, Denise Richards, to have her bandages removed and see the results of her nose job for the first time.

As they arrived at the clinic, feeling extremely nervous, Sami hesitated before looking in the mirror. Instead, she turned to her mom first, asking for an honest opinion on how it turned out.

After Denise told her daughter that it looked "amazing," she handed her the mirror and Sami started crying upon seeing the result of her nose job. She shared that she was happy with how her nose looked now, stating that it was the best day of her life.

"The best day of my life," Sami said after seeing the results.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star Sami Sheen visits her doctor’s office to see her new nose

In Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 5, after going through a nose job surgery, it was time for Sami Sheen to get her bandages removed and see how her new nose looked.

As Sami drove to the clinic with her mom, Denise Richards, she admitted feeling extremely nervous about seeing the results of her nose job. She voiced her concerns, wondering whether the surgery had gone well or if the doctor had made a mistake, leaving her nose "too skinny."

"I’m just so nervous. What if it’s too skinny, I don’t know. I hope he did the right amount. Getting my boobs done, I didn’t need it. I did it because I wanted big boobs, but this is going to change my whole life," the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star told her mom.

When Sami noted that she badly wanted a new nose hoping it would change her life, Denise remarked that she loved her nose the way it was. In response, Sami pointed out that her old nose was now gone forever and she was happy about it.

As Sami was sitting in the examination chair after all the bandages were removed, she noted that she was scared and didn't want to look at her new nose first. Instead, The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star turned to her mom and asked to look at it first and give her honest opinion about it.

After assuring her daughter that her nose looked amazing, she handed her the mirror to see it for herself. The moment Sami looked at her reflection, she instantly started crying, overwhelmed with happiness at the results.

“I’ve wanted this for so long. Oh, my God, it looks so good. This is how I’d FaceTune it. I can’t believe it’s real life now. I feel so pretty now. Now I feel like I can finally get my headshots done to start modeling. This was the one thing holding me back. … Now I got a good nose,” the Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star reacted.

Sami was so satisfied with the nose job result that she deemed it to be the best day of her life. She later shared in her confessional that she used to spend hours editing her nose in the photos and would specifically not be able to post certain things because she felt that her nose "looked huge".

The Denise Richards & Her Wild Things star added that she even stopped others from posting pictures of her due to how her nose appeared. She admitted feeling so frustrated with her old nose that she often wished she could "rip it off" herself.

Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episodes premieres every Tuesday on Bravo and are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

