"A chaotic, hilarious mess"- Denise Richards & Her Wild Things fans react to Sami and Lola fighting over a tank top

Episode 5 of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things was released on March 18. The episode focused on Denise's daughter, Sami's, nose surgery, the former's meeting with Kathy Hilton, and the guest appearance of Brooke Williamson, a chef, TV personality, and restaurateur. After Sami's surgery, she fought with her sister, Lola, over a tank top.

While Lola visited Sami alongside her mom and their other sister, Eloise, after Sami's nose job surgery, she pointed out the blue tank top Sami had allegedly stolen from her ages ago. She said the top was special to her and wanted it back, but couldn't go to Sami's apartment because she had been prohibited from visiting it.

Sami stated that while she had made up with Lola, she wasn't comfortable having her at her home. This meant Denise had to mediate and ask Sami for Lola's tank top. When she asked Sami for the top, she said she didn't know what Denise was talking about. She, in turn, went on to list all the items Lola had stolen from her closet. Fans of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things came to X to react to this altercation.

"Bravo needs to announce season 2 for this Denise Richards show because it is a chaotic, hilarious mess!" a fan said.

"Lola and Sami couldn’t be any different," said another fan.

"I don’t even disagree that Sami is mean to Lola, but Lola is also whiny AF," added a third.

"Lola is too whinny," commented one.

Some fans of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things understood where Lola was coming from while others supported Sami.

"Lola is so sweet, & Sami always seems so mean to her," an X user wrote.

"One thing about Sami is she’s gonna do whatever she wants," another user wrote.

"I feel Lola on wanting that blue tank top back," commented one.

Commenting on the above Tweet, a fan said:

"I have no words for her!"

What else went down on Denise Richards & Her Wild Things episode 5?

In episode 5 of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, Denise met with Kathy Hilton. Over a glass of Chardonnay, Denise reminisced about how wild Sami was when she was a teenager. Kathy said she related to her struggle and stated things were the same with Paris Hilton, her daughter. She said Paris was totally out of control and added:

"Now I couldn’t be prouder. Look what she’s done with her life."

Following this was Brooke Williamson's entry. The cooking segment was filmed at Denise's social media manager's house. In conversation with Brooke, Denise claimed she didn't get star-struck easily but was in awe of Brooke's presence. When Aaron showed up, Denise commented that Brooke was his hall pass.

Toward the end of the episode, Denise took Sami to remove the bandage that she got for her nose surgery. Sami exclaimed that it was the best day of her life, while Denise got emotional seeing her daughter happy. She then took to a Denise Richards & Her Wild Things confessional to say:

"It’s so hard as a mom because I definitely don’t think Sami knows how other people see her and how beautiful she is."

New episodes of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things air on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

