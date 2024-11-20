Did José Luis and Florencia say “I do” on Love is Blind Argentina finale? Details explored

Love is Blind Argentina released its final 2 episodes on November 20. These were the most awaited ones as they were to document the couples in the last phase of the experiment, where they give a final test of their compatibility before walking down the aisle.

José Luis and Florencia were among the couples who worked through their relationship throughout the season to finally stand together at the altar in episode 10. The previous episode documented them sitting down and reassuring each other of their love. It also showed them putting on their wedding dresses with their near and dear ones.

However, episode 9 didn't show their decision as it ended abruptly on a perfect cliffhanger. So, episode 10 opened with the couple standing face to face. They both took their scary time to say "I do" but they eventually walked off as husband and wife.

José Luis and Florencia marry each other in Love is Blind Argentina finale

The officiator at the altar first asked José Luis if he wanted to marry Florencia and be by her side in sickness and in health. José Luis said he wanted to read a letter to her first because she deserved it. He said,

"In a short time, we've shared so many adventures, and on those adventures, I discovered you are wonderful, incredibly funny, and intelligent"

He scared the onlookers when he continued with this,

"However, I've tried to listen to my heart to make the right choice".

He posed for a bit before saying he did want to marry Florencia, intending to go all in . Then, when it was Florencia's turn, and the officiator asked her the same question, she decided to scare the onlookers further.

She started by saying that the Love is Blind experience had been adventurous for her because it was the most transformative event that had happened to her in her life. She continued by saying that José Luis had given her the most beautiful love story she could have imagined and that she would forever be grateful to him for that. In a scary turn of events, Florencia said:

"I've been reflecting on everything and taking into account the beautiful moments, as well as the arguments and challenges. I've made my choice. I'm sorry but...my choice is...no. No, I can't".

Everyone thought she said no to marrying José Luis, but a split second later, she turned around her statement saying:

"...I can't imagine a life without you".

She therefore said yes and the duo exchanged rings following which the officiator pronounced them husband and wife. After they walked down hand in hand, they toasted to themselves and their wonderful life together. She told the Love is Blind cameras that she married the love of her life, while José Luis said she was the greatest surprise of his life and that he loved her.

He also told the cameras, that day, he married his lucky charm from Córdoba. The 30-year-old then took to a Love is Blind confessional to thank his new wife and the experiment for making him a new man. He added that he was happy to have a "wonder partner" by his side who made him a better person. Florencia then said:

"José Luis is my partner, my teammate, and the person I most want to see by my side when I wake up in the morning. I think we have a fantastic future ahead of us".

The Love is Blind Argentina reunion episode will be released on November 28 on Netflix.

