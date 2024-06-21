Did Micah and Kaz get back together in Perfect Match season 2? Details explored

Perfect Match season 2, the hit Netflix dating show is nearing its end, with the finale set to be released on June 21, 2024. At the end of episode 9, viewers saw some new couples form after the remaining singles entered the villa to try their luck at love.

Among them were Dated & Related alum Kaz and Too Hot to Handle star Christine. Kaz connected with Christine over a short period and matched, leaving Kaz's partner, Micah, single. As a result, Micah coupled up with Izzy Zapata to form a relationship of convenience.

On June 20, Netflix shared a video clipping of the Perfect Match finale, where Kaz was seen back together with Micah. His match, as per the latest episode, Christine, accused him of being a scammer and re-matching with Micah.

Micah and Kaz head to the Perfect Match season 2 finale as a couple

Why did Kaz and Micah break up?

Kaz started his journey on the show with The Circle's Xanthi, while Micah was paired with Stevan Ditter. Both Kaz and Stevan realized Micah and Xanthi would be better matches for each other respectively, so they swapped. From that moment onwards, Kaz and Micah's apparent chemistry was visible to everyone. They emerged as one of the strongest connections in the villa.

However, things took a turn when Kaz was sent on a date with Holly Scarfone in episode 6 of Perfect Match. They enjoyed a romantic Mayan clay spa which clouded Kaz's judgement. He started questioning his decision to stay with Micah and wanted to explore his options.

In episode 9, Kaz had already built a connection with the new single, Christine, after meeting her at the cenote during boys' day. However, Kaz ended up kissing Holly during a Flip Cup game, which stunned Micah. Kaz and Micah had a bitter argument and they eventually broke up.

Kaz and Micah get back together

In the Instagram video shared by Netflix before the finale, Kaz sat next to Micah and not Christine, the woman he matched in the latest episode. It confirmed that before the finale, he reunited with his initial match Micah, and separated from Christine.

With his arm around Micah, Kaz was confronted by Holly, Christine, and Brittan— all the other women he connected with. Seeing him reunite with Micah, they were infuriated.

"You have a genuine, beautiful girl that loves you. But I just feel like Kaz has used other women to weaponize his own relationship," said Holly.

As a response, Kaz said Perfect Match urged contestants to explore their options, find their best match, and pursue the strongest connection. Kaz revealed he interacted with the other women to see if there were other possibilities but felt his initial connection with Micah was the strongest. He defended himself by refuting the allegation of "using" others before returning to his initial match.

Meanwhile, Brittan commented on how his flirtatious advances with the other women confused them and also his partner, Micah.

"I feel like you really, really, really like, did not know what you want. And that confused me, it confused Holly, it confused Micah," Brittan stated.

His match in episode 9, Christine, called Kaz the "biggest scammer" for misleading the other women. She said he felt threatened by Nigel when she went on a date with him. As a result, Kaz returned and apologized to Micah for his actions before matching with her and ending his relationship with Christine.

"And honestly, Micah does deserve better. And if there's anybody that you would make a perfect match with, better than anybody else, it would be the devil himself," Christine said.

Toward the end of the video, Micah shared her side of the story and said she decided to give her relationship with Kaz another chance after much contemplation. She said:

"But ultimately, just like when you go back to an ex, if you keep bringing up all that stuff that happened afterwards, you're never gonna move forward. And like, I'm going to stand beside him," said Micah.

Perfect Match season 2 finale airs on June 21, 2024, only on Netflix.