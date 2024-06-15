Perfect Match season 2: Why did Kaz and Micah break up? Details explored

Netflix released the dating reality show Perfect Match season 2 on June 7, 2024. The show takes eligible singles from across the Netflix dating universe like Love is Blind and Too Hot to Handle, on a quest to find love in the form of their perfect match.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix's unscripted series to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they'll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?"

Kaz and Micah were one such couple who began dating in episode two of Perfect Match season 2. While Kaz was initially paired with Xanthi, Micah was paired with Stevan, and they decided to swap partners to match with each other.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse when new singles entered the house, leading to Micah and Kaz breaking up in episode 9. After multiple arguments, the two ended things on a bitter note.

What caused Kaz and Micah's breakup in Perfect Match season 2?

After swapping partners with Stevan and Xanthi, Kaz and Micah coupled up and formed, what was deemed to be one of the strongest connections in the house. However, in episode six, Stevan and Alara, who had won the compatibility challenge, chose to send Kaz on a date with Holly from Too Hot to Handle.

Stevan called Micah a "sponge" and said that he wanted Kaz to meet someone who added to his energy instead of inhibiting it.

The two Perfect Match cast members had a Mayan clay spa date, and Kaz told Holly that she was his "type," adding that he was attracted to her physique. After they returned to the house, Kaz reassured Micah that Holly was just "a type" and that she had nothing to worry about.

However, after talking to Holly, Micah learned how invested Kaz was in their date, and called Kaz "a liar." Although Kaz and Micah were still together after their altercation, it left a crack in their relationship.

"I feel like I'm an option, and it feels terrible," Micah said.

After others heard of Kaz and Love is Blind's Micah's altercation, they began referring to the Perfect Match pair as the "weakest couple." At the end of that day, Brittan Byrd from Too Hot to Handle entered the villa as Stevan's blind date. However, her date with Stevan didn't materialize, and she managed to hit it off with Kaz.

"He's, like, giving me the eye contact that I desire. Maybe there is still room for me to enter and maybe shake things up a little," Brittan said.

Their close conversations made Love is Blind's Micah feel nervous and threatened. However, by the end of Perfect Match season 2, episode 7, Kaz and Micah had matched again. This was after Kaz reassured Micah that he cared about their relationship more than anything else. Despite that, Micah felt unsure and suspicious about the future of their relationship.

In episode 8, girls and boys went on their respective days out. At the boys' mixer, Kaz met Too Hot to Handle's cast member, Christine, and the two had an instant connection. Kaz also went on to accept that he felt an attraction to her that he had never felt before.

The other boys dared Kaz and Christine to kiss, and while Christine leaned in, Kaz successfully managed to fight the desire to give in to the temptation. However, they continued to flirt with each other.

At the women's mixer in Perfect Match season 2, Micah learned from Brittan that Kaz wanted to "explore something with someone else." Doubt started creeping into the Love is Blind star's head, and she confessed that she didn't want to be "blindly loyal.

"To be honest, I don't feel like it's going that well. I would definitely not give him an A. Maybe a C minus. I would have to be an idiot to not have some concerns. It's getting a little draining at this point," Micah said.

Meanwhile, Christine was sure that Kaz and Micah would break up after hearing what happened between him and her. In episode 9 of Perfect Match season 2, Kaz realized he was in trouble when he saw Holly, Brittan, and Christine together in the house.

In the game of Flip Cup, Kaz kissed Holly in front of Micah, who realized that it was the end of their relationship.

"You're having a conversation with X, Y, and Z. But I don't f*cking do anything. How am i supposed to feel? You literally treat me like sh*t! And kissed somebody," Micah told Kaz.

Seeing that breakup as an opportunity, Christine swept in and pursued Kaz to match with her. Feeling uncomfortable with his actions, Micah confided in Tolu before allying with Izzy Zapata. She told her castmate that she didn't know if she could be "in this house with Kaz" around.

Perfect Match season 2 season finale is set to be released on June 21, 2024, only on Netflix.

