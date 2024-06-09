Perfect Match season 2: Who won the kissing challenge?

The kissing challenge on episode 2 of Perfect Match season 2 was won by Kaz and Micah. It was a compatibility challenge that gave the winning couple the power to make or break the rest of the relationships in the Tulum villa.

It was also the first compatibility challenge of the season, which made it an important win. The winning couple would get a chance to pick any two women out of the four women presented to them, to pair with any two men from the villa, including themselves.

Kaz and Micah brought in Jessica from Love is Blind and Alara from Dated and Related and sent them on blind dates with Harry and Stevan respectively. Their calculations while deciding these pairs were point-on because Harry and Jessica, and Alara and Stevan are running strong till episode 6.

The kissing challenge on Perfect Match season 2 episode 2

The contestants were as thrilled as the viewers to see the first compatibility challenge of season 2 of Perfect Match. Adding to the anticipation was the fact that it was a steamy kissing challenge, making it a show-stopping event even if it had occurred later in the season.

For the challenge, each contestant had to kiss all the contestants of the opposite gender, with blindfolds and noise-canceling headphones on. They then had to rate each of their kisses.

Kaz and Micah both rated each other's kisses as their highest, with Kaz giving 10 points to Micah, and Micah giving 10 to Kaz. After they were announced the winners of the challenge, Micah took to a confessional to say how happy the win made her. She said that winning the challenge meant she and Kaz had physical chemistry.

But Micah was the only person in the group to have received two 10s on the rating board. One from Kaz and the other from Harry, which made her think out loud on a confessional and say that her scores made her ready for other people.

After they won the compatibility challenge, Kaz and Micah went on the date they earned. They took a salsa class, which was followed by a romantic dinner. While there, they spoke about their bond as a couple and their upcoming decision to introduce two new girls to the Perfect Match villa.

Perfect Match season 2 episode 2 other contestant's scores

Stevan and Xanthi went in first for the rating reading on Perfect Match. Stevan said he didn't like any of the kisses on Perfect Match because one girl chipped his tooth, while the other had bad breath. He gave his best kiss a 6, which turned out to be Tolú. Xanthi didn't participate in the challenge because she wanted a real connection before she could kiss anyone.

Dom's highest rating was 7, and he gave it to his partner, Tolú. It wasn't the same for Tolú because she rated her highest kiss at 9, which turned out to be Stevan's. Chris and Dominique were the next ones to go forth with the reading.

Chris' high score was 7, and he gave it to Elys. His lowest score was his own partner Dominique, which disappointed her. Dominique, on the other hand, gave Chris her highest rating of 9. Between Harry and Elys, Harry gave his highest score of 10 to Micah, while his partner Elys, rated him the highest, at 9.

Episodes 7 to 9 of Perfect Match season 2 will be released on Netflix on June 14.

