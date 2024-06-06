How many episodes of Perfect Match season 2 will be there? Full schedule explored

Perfect Match season 2 is set to drop on Friday, June 7. Unlike the first season which had 12 episodes, the second season will have 10 episodes, including one finale.

The series is one of the most sought-after because it brings together stars from several dating reality shows such as The Ultimatum, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, among others.

The show will kick off with 22 hopeful contestants at its helm, who are willing to give dating reality shows a try, once again, in the hopes of finding the love of their lives. Hosted by Netflix's dating guru Nick Lachey, Perfect Match season 2 is all set to make a banging release.

Perfect Match season 2 will drop 3 episodes on the premiere day

Premiering on Friday, June 7, Perfect Match season 2 will only release the first six episodes on the premiere day. Three more episodes, i.e. episodes 7 to 9, will be released a week later on June 14. Fans eager for the finale episode will have to wait another week as the last episode 10 will be dropped on June 28.

Perfect Match season 2 cast (Image via Instagram/@netflix)

Perfect Match season 2 first-look trailer

The trailer of the newest season looks luring, to say the least, as it dives into the intense emotions of the 22 contestants who are trying their best to match with someone.

The trailer of the second season was dropped on Netflix's official YouTube channel on May 21 and sees the contestants participating in grueling challenges. It also sees emotions running high as they try to navigate through the game, with other people trying to steal their partners.

The trailer makes it clear that it is hard to believe anyone in the villa because Elys is seen romancing both Justin and Harry, which is justified when she is seen making out with the former, while in another clip, she is seen closing the door with a 'Do Not Disturb' sign with the latter. Harry is doing the same. He admits to having fun with Jessica but is seen happily going into the room with Elys.

The trailer also captures several spicy moments such as Nigel giving Alara a massage, and Micah sitting on Brytton to give him an alcoholic bodyshot. The clips of challenges to come also look bold. One challenge blindfolds the contestants so they don't know who they are making out with, while another sees them walking on ropes without much support.

The contestants on Perfect Match season 2 and their Instagrams

Here's the list of 22 contestants that fans might have spotted before on other dating reality shows, and their Instagrams.

1) Alara (@alarataneri)

2) Brittan (@brittan_byrd)

3) Bryton (@brytonconstantin)

4) Dom (@dontcalldom)

5) Dominique (@dominiquedefoe)

6) Chris (@chrishahnofficial)

7) Christine (@christineobanor)

8) Elys (@elys_hutchinson)

9) Harry (@harryjowsey)

10) Holly (@hollyscarfone)

11) Izzy (@izzyzapata_)

12) Jake (@itsjakecunningham)

13) Jessica (@jess.ves)

14) Justin (@justinassada)

15) Kaz (@kazbishop_)

16) Melinda (@melinda_melrose)

17) Micah (@micah.lussier)

18) Nigel (@nigeleuro_)

19) Stevan (@stevanditter)

20) Tolú (@toluekundare)

21) Trevor (@itstrevorsova)

22) Xanthi (@xanthijoanna)

Like the previous season of the show, the most compatible couples out of these 22 will decide the fates of other relationships. They will hold the power to break or make a pair, depending on what they think of a certain couple's compatibility.

Perfect Match season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.