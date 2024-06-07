Perfect Match season 2 episode 2 - Recap and more details explored

The most-awaited Perfect Match season 2 is finally here, with its first batch, i.e., episodes 1 to 6, released on Netflix on June 7. After episode 1 of the show saw the very first pairs form, episode 2 threatened them by bringing two new boys into the mix.

Chris and Dom were the two new entries, and they went out on blind dates with Dominique and Tolú. It shook their partners Bryton and Izzy's positions, which resulted in them going home.

For the challenge on this episode, Nick Lachey had the contestants blindfolded. They had to kiss each member of the opposite sex and rate them based on their kissing experience. The only couple to win the challenge were Micah and Kaz, as they both rated each other on top. They now had the power to make or break a relationship.

What went down in episode 2 of Perfect Match season 2?

The episode kicked off with Dom going out on a blind date with Tolú to scenic places in Tulum. The duo got to know each other better, and Dom discovered that Tolú was a "serial monogamist" because she was in a 5-year relationship before coming to Perfect Match season 2.

In a different scene, Dominique goes on a blind date with Chris. They went on a paddleboarding date and had little sparks flying.

Meanwhile, in the Perfect Match villa, Bryton thought the chances of him or Izzy going home were high because both of their matches, Tolú and Dominique, had gone on dates with new men that the contestants didn't know of.

The stars of the Perfect Match villa were shocked to see Dom and Chris as the new men in the mix when Tolú and Dominique entered with them. Nick Lachey came and announced that there were now seven dudes and five girls, which meant two men would have to go home at the end of the episode.

With his longevity on the show a threat, Izzy started looking for other options to safeguard his position. He tried persuading Micah to leave Stevan and move on with him, but Micah thought she had a better chance with Kaz instead, who was paired with Xanthi.

With both their partners wanting the same, they swapped partners. Xanthi was now with Stevan, while Micah was happily matched with Kaz.

Tolú finally made her decision as she chose to pair with her blind date Dom, which meant Izzy had to go home. When Dominique had to make a decision, she was confused.

Chris and Bryton both tried persuading her to choose them, which got them into a fight, causing Dominique to walk out. After venting to Elys, she made her decision and opted to go with her blind date, Chris, sending Bryton home.

The next morning, the contestants gathered for a challenge, and Nick Lachey explained to them the rules. He said that they would be blindfolded and would have noise-canceling headphones on. Then they will have to kiss each contestant of the opposite sex and rate their kisses.

Micah and Kaz became the only couple to win the challenge, as they rated each other's kisses the highest. Their win bagged them a salsa class, followed by a dinner.

At the dinner, they acknowledged the power they had and discussed what they wanted to do with it. They then decided to send Elys and Harry on blind dates in the next episode.

The second batch of Perfect Match season 2, i.e., episodes 7 to 9, will come out on Netflix on June 14.