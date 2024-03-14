Perfect Match season 2: Love is Blind star Jessica Vestal joins the cast

Love is Blind season six alum Jessica Vestal has joined the cast of season two of Netflix's Perfect Match set to be released on the platform in Summer of 2024. Jessica will feature alongside other Love is Blind alums, Micah Lussier from season four and Izzy Zapata from season five. While Micah split up with Paul Peden, Izzy was left at the altar by his fiancé Stacy Syder.

The announcement was confirmed at the end of the Love is Blind season six reunion, which was released on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. Micah and Izzy attended the reunion as surprise guests to unveil Perfect Match season 2 will premiere this summer. During the reunion, it was also confirmed that Nick Lachey will take the reigns as host once again.

“That’s right Micah and Izzy are going to be joining me on the next season of Perfect Match, coming this summer along with Jessica,” Lachey said.

Micah shares love for Jessica Vestal at Love is Blind season 6 reunion

Love is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey spoke highly of the bonds formed within the show's community, both of sisterhood and of brotherhood. Micah also weighed in on the same, highlighting the friendship that she developed with Jessica Vestal. The former called Jessica an “amazing mother” adding she has become one of the “biggest rocks” in her life.

Micah went on to say that people found it difficult to imagine that someone looking like Jessica "could have a heart of true gold."

“But I’ve never in my life met someone who is so kind, such an amazing mother and one of the biggest rocks I’ve ever had in my entire life. And she’s gonna make someone very happy someday. Whoever that guy is, he’s gonna be very lucky,” Micah said.

Who is Jessica Vestal?

Although Jessica didn't find a partner on Love is Blind season 6, she went on to become a breakout star owing to her witty personality. The Charlotte native was stuck in a love quadrangle with Chelsea Blackwell, Trevor Sova, and Jimmy Presnell.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the reality star turned 30 in December 2023. She is a single mother, who takes immense pride in flaunting her relationship with her daughter 10-year-old Autumn on social media. Jessica revealed on season 6 that she conceived her daughter when she was in her senior year of high school.

The mother of one gave season 6 one of its iconic moments with her “EpiPen ” dialogue, which is being dubbed as one of the most witty pop culture memes. The moment occurred after Jimmy Presnell decided to break up with her in the pods. Jessica, who was hopeful of getting married, slammed Jimmy for wasting her time by leading her on.

She accused him of ruining a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for her. Moments before making a dramatic exit, Jessica told Jimmy that when he realizes what he "missed out on," he will "choke."

“You're gonna choke. You are going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways because you are going to be in disbelief at what you missed out on,” Jessica said.

Love is Blind viewers saw Jessica return on the show to meet up with co-star Laura Dadisman after all the engaged couples returned from their Dominican Republic vacation. During their conversation, Jessica revealed Jimmy had sent her a follow request on social media, only to withdraw it eight hours later.

Later in the reunion, viewers also saw Jessica and Jimmy butting heads over some of the controversial statements he had made about her in press interviews.

Love is Blind season 6 is available to stream on Netflix and Perfect Match season 2 will premiere on the OTT giant in Summer 2024.