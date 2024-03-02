"Profoundly inappropriate": Love is Blind's Jessica reacts to Sarah Ann approaching Jeramey

Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman called off their engagement in episode 11 of Love is Blind season 6, which released on February 28. Titled Roller Coaster of Love, the episode featured a dramatic confrontation between the pair, who got engaged sight unseen after connecting on a series of pod dates. The ultimate split was caused by Jeramey’s move to meet his pod ex, Sarah Ann, after receiving a DM from her.

During the pod segments, Jeramey was conflicted about who he wanted to get engaged to as a love triangle developed between him, Sarah, and Laura. However, after having some deep conversations with Laura about family and upbringing, Jeramey decided to call it quits with Sarah.

Their Love is Blind co-star Jessica Vestal, who was also in a love triangle of her own, reacted to Sarah Ann texting Jeramey during her appearance on The Viall Files podcast and said:

"I found her approach to it to be profoundly inappropriate."

Love is Blind star Jessica says Sarah's move was "disrespectful"

Jeramey and Sarah met off-camera during the show and were together all night until 5.30 am the next morning. When Laura confronted her partner about being near the area where his pod ex lived, Jeramey confessed that the duo met. However, he insisted that he did not cross any line.

Love Is Blind's Jessica Vestal, during her time on The Viall Files podcast, stated she empathizes with Sarah because she was also in the same position, owing to the love triangle between her, Jimmy Presnell, and Chelsea Blackwell. Jessica said it was normal for Sarah to seek closure but believed that her approach was "profoundly inappropriate."

“No one could empathize with how she was feeling more than me," she said.

Sarah’s text message to Jeramey stated that if he ever wanted to shift his choice, she would love the opportunity to catch up with him. The ex wrote:

“I genuinely hope you’re happy. If there’s ever a chance your mind is shifting in your choice, I would love the opportunity to meet you though.”

Reacting to the message, Jessica said even though Sarah’s feelings were "valid," the way she decided to handle the situation was "disrespectful." Jessica highlighted if needing "closure" was so important, Sarah should have approached Laura first. The Love is Blind star continued:

"If she really couldn't fight her feelings and she needed that closure, that last conversation, she could have reached out to Laura and been like, 'Hey, I'm having a hard time with this, would you mind?' And even if Laura had said no, that small amount of consideration would have made a world of difference."

After Jeramey’s secret rendezvous was ousted, Laura stormed out of their shared apartment. The engaged couple then came face-to-face three days later at a party, which Sarah was also a part of. When the duo finally spoke, Jeramey complained about Laura's cold behavior and spoke about the way in which she responded to his texts.

Jeramey said he was willing to sort out things but it was Laura who didn't seem willing to mend their issue. She broke off their engagement snapping:

“The narcissism is literally nauseating. I wish you the best. Go kick rocks with open-toed f**king shoes.”

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episode 12 on Wednesday, March 6.