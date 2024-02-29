"Utter trash": Love is Blind stars Sarah Ann and Jeramey's bonding draws viewer backlash

Love is Blind season 6 released a batch of two new episodes on Wednesday, February 28, which marked the separation of engaged couples Jeramey Lutinksi and Laura Dadisman. Earlier in the pods, Jermaey was conflicted after developing strong feelings for Laura and another female suitor Sarah Ann.

After some deep conversations about family and their upbringing, Jeramey decided to call it quits with Sarah Ann. He and Laura went on an outing to the Dominican Republic together but things fell apart soon when they returned from their vacation. Laura learned about Jeramey's secret meeting with Sarah which caused a wedge between the engaged couple.

Later in episode 10, titled What Could Have Been, viewers saw Jeramey and Sarah enjoying a jet ski ride just moments after he called off his engagement with Laura and Love is Blind fans do not love it. User @Mngh116 wrote on X:

"Sarah Ann and Jeramey are complete and utter trash."

Several viewers have called it "disgusting" on Sarah and Jeramey's part to not take accountability for their mistake.

Jeramey and Laura call of engagement on Love is Blind season 6 episode 10

The problem began ever since Sarah dropped a DM to Jeramey implying if he ever wished to shift in his choice, she would love the opportunity to meet and catch up with him. Though Jeramey informed Laura about receiving the message, he did not turn down Sarah's offer. The exes from the pods met off-camera and stayed together all night until 5.30 am the next morning.

When Laura confronted Jeramey about his location being near the area where Sarah Ann lived, he confessed about their secret meeting insisting the exes did not cross any line but were just conversing. "I want out," said Laura as she stormed off their shared space. The engaged couple did not come face-to-face until the pool party shown in Love is Blind season 6 episode 10.

Jeramey temporarily avoided Laura feeling "nervous" about ending up like "the bad guy." When the pair finally spoke, Jeramey complained of Laura's cold behavior of not responding to his texts instead of apologizing. The Love is Blind star stated he was willing to sort out things but it was Laura who didn't seem willing to mend their issue. She broke off their engagement snapping:

“The narcissism is literally nauseating. I wish you the best. Go kick rocks with open-toed f**king shoes.”

Later, Jeramey and Sarah were seen having a private conversation, wherein the latter complained of being portrayed wrong by other girls. She got emotional saying:

"They’re painting me out to be this person, that I’m this floozy that goes after men that are engaged. I’m a realist. I was just as much a part of this as anybody f**King else.”

Jeramey consoled Sarah stating he had no regrets about meeting her the other night. He also admitted to making a "wrong decision" in the pods and moments after the two decided to enjoy a jet ski ride together. With the footage of them smiling also played a tearful confessional of Laura:

“Do I respect Sarah Ann? Not so much. Do I think she was right in her f------ actions? Not so much. But it’s like, he’s the one that made a commitment to me. He’s the one that got down on one f**king knee and asked for my hand in marriage. He’s the one that was supposed to protect my f**king heart."

She continued:

“He never chose me. He never cut things off with her. He never stopped having feelings for her and I should have known it. He should have picked her to begin with. He should have never involved me in this situation.”

Laura declared she'll never talk to Jeramey and Sarah ever in her life. Love is Blind fans are disappointed with Jeramey's antics of ending his engagement, minutes after going on a jet ski ride in front of his ex with the new girl he is likely to be with.

Here's how netizens have reacted:

Love is Blind season 6 will return with episode 12 on Wednesday, March 6.