Love is Blind: AD calls Sarah Ann out in season 6 episode 11

Love is Blind season 6 aired two new episodes this week, during which fans saw things get heated between several cast members. During a group outing, Laura and Jeramey addressed the end of their relationship, which is showcased in episode 9.

The two broke up after Jeramey stayed out all night talking to Sarah Ann, another cast member he connected with while in the pods. Seeing how upset Laura was, A.D. gathered details, conversed with Sarah Ann, and asked her why she would text someone who didn't choose her in the first place.

The conversation soon became hostile, and the latter felt she was being interrogated. Seeing Sarah constantly cut A.D.'s sentence, the cast member eventually cut the conversation short and walked away.

"It lacked class": Love is Blind season 6 star A.D. stands by Laura amidst the love triangle

In the latest episode of Love is Blind, season 6, A.D. confronts Sarah Ann about her relationship with Jeramey. She started the conversation by asking the cast member whether Jeramey had left the door open for them to connect since he and Laura had returned to Charlotte.

When the cast member said no, A.D. asked whether she thought it was "outlandish" to contact Jeramey, although she knew he was engaged to someone else. Sarah Ann pointed out that she only thanked him for the experience and noted that he told her he should let her know if his situation changed.

When A.D. pressed the matter, Sarah Ann noted that, from her perspective, he did leave the door open. The Love is Blind season 6 cast member stated that her relationship with Jeramey differed from that of the other couples. She added that she got to know him as a person in the pods and that she told him how she felt about him.

Sarah added that although she didn't tell him how she felt when Jeramey told her he was choosing Laura over her, she told him everything when they met the previous week. This prompted A.D. to ask her what exactly happened between them.

Sarah insisted he had only dropped her back home and hadn't come to her house. The Love is Blind season 6 cast member told her he would break things off with Laura. Sarah Ann added that she didn't want to get into a love triangle and that he and Laura needed to resolve the situation.

"So from the moment they got to Charlotte, you were under the impression that they were not engaged?" A.D. questioned the cast member.

When Sarah Ann said no, the female cast member had a follow-up question.

"So you knew they were engaged when you sent the DM? And you just went with it?"

A.D. told her it was "crazy" and "wild" of her to reach out to Jeramay as it took away the couple's fighting chance. Sarah pointed out that the male cast member was to blame, and A.D. reminded her that he did not choose her. Sarah told her that her feelings also deserved to be heard.

Sarah added that she felt interrogated by A.D., who told her it was on her if she did. Sarah then said to her that A.D. had "vengeance" for her, and the Love is Blind season 6 cast member pointed out that she wasn't "f*cking" her man.

"I think it's weird that Sarah Ann thinks she did nothing wrong. I think infiltrating an engagement, whether they're happy or not, is not her place to do. And I thought it lacked class. And I'm Team Laura."

Love is Blind season 6 is available to stream on Netflix.