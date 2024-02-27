Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11: Release Date and timings for all regions

Netflix's Love is Blind Season 6 is progressing towards the finale and with episodes 10 and 11 airing, the participants have a ton of decisions to make. The previous episode 9, titled Secret Rendezvous saw Brittany and Kenneth's relationship hit the rocks.

Meanwhile, Jess and Sarah-Ann's anticipated returns have caused trouble within Chelsea and Jimmy, and Laura and Jeramey's relationships. It will all come to a head in the next two episodes for the four remaining couples.

Episodes 10 and 11 of Love is Blind will drop on Netflix on Wednesday, February 28 at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Fans of the show are eager to see if all the potential brides and grooms walk down the aisle and finally say yes.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Love is Blind season 6.

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11 release schedule across time zones

Love is Blind season 6 episodes 10 and 11 will both be released on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 12 am PT/3 am ET on Netflix. The episode is expected to be filled with a lot of drama. Fans across the world who want to watch the episodes can refer to the table:

Time Zone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 12 am, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 3 am, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 9 am, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Central European Time 10 am, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Indian Standard Time 2:30 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 5 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 6 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 6:30 pm, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Which couples remain heading into episodes 10 and 11?

Brittany and Kenneth's relationship came to an end during episode 8 after the former admitted she didn't feel physical attraction. It came as a shock to viewers as the pair had built a strong connection during their time together in the pods.

This leaves four couples still looking to tie the knot on the reality TV show but there are glaring issues that are bound to be attended to. Among the couples set to potentially tie the knot on the upcoming episodes are Chelsea and Jimmy, Laura and Jeramey, Amy and Johnny, and AD and Clay.

1) Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell

Since leaving the pods, 31-year-old Chelsea and 28-year-old Jimmy endured a tumultuous relationship. They chose one another after building close bonds with Trevor Sova and Jess Vestal, respectively, during their time in the pods. Trouble ensued during their group vacation in the Dominican Republic as Chelsea questioned whether she could trust Jimmy.

Jess and Trevor will return for episodes 10 and 11 and it appears they could be swayed back to their previous connections.

2) Laura Dadisman and Jeramey Lutinski

Laura, 34, and Jeramey, 32, have been dealing with a ton of tension post-pods and after meeting each other. Jeramey received an Instagram message from his other connection Sarah-Ann and he's since had to clear things up regarding a previous engagement.

Sarah-Ann will return to Love is Blind during episodes 10 and 11, which have the potential to cause some in Laura and Jeramey's relationship.

3) Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith and Clay Gravesande

AD, 33, and Clay, 31, were embroiled in a love triangle during their time in the Pods. The former built a bond with past participant Matthew Duliba but eventually decided she wanted to meet Clay.

The couple grew closer during their time vacationing in the Dominican Republic. However, there are issues ahead for the duo as Clay has doubts about remaining monogamous.

4) Amy Cortes and Johnny McIntyre

Amy and Johnny, both 28, were the first couple to get engaged on Love is Blind season 6. They bonded over their values and loyalties to their families.

However, Amy made it clear that she needed her father's approval to go forward with marrying Johnny. They will look to get that approval in the two upcoming episodes, which fans believe could prove to be problematic.

What fans can expect in episodes 10 and 11

Drama, decisions, and damaged limitations have been the story of season six of Love is Blind. On example of this would be Jimmy's remark while describing AD's body when the cast was headed to their vacation after leaving the pods.

Episodes 10 and 11 will pick up where episode 9 left off and will show fans whether the couples will grow closer as they approach their wedding day. The trailer for the two episodes aired shortly after Episode 9 concluded.

AD and Clay looked to be building towards becoming husband and wife until he admitted that he didn't want to be in a situation where he'd cheat. Those doubts raise concerns among not only AD but also her mother, which will be brought up in the upcoming episodes.

Meanwhile, Johnny and Amy meet with the latter's father to get the approval that she desires. However, the trailer showed that they might have to work on some convincing as they didn't seem to get a warm welcome.

Trouble is ahead for Chelsea and Jimmy as Jess and Trevor make their returns. Jimmy sent Jess a friend request before removing it and Chelsea admitted that Trevor is her usual type.

The trailer, however, didn't show a lot about Laura and Jeramey, which may seem like there isn't much regarding their chances of making it down the aisle. Additionally, the two also got into an argument at the end of episode 9.

Fans can see how things pan out for the wedding hopefuls when Love is Blind episodes 10 and 11 hit Netflix on Wednesday, February 28.