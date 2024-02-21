“AD needs to run”: Love is Blind season 6 fans urge cast member to break up with Clay

Love is Blind season 6 aired three new episodes on Wednesday, February 20, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast members continue on their journeys of love as they spent a few more days in the Dominican Republic before heading back to Charlotte, North Carolina.

One of the couples who made it so far in the show is AD and Clay. Although their journey wasn't as easy while in the pods as AD pursued other people, they eventually got engaged to one another.

Fans have been aware of Clay's multiple red flags since the season began since he placed a strong emphasis on looks in the pods. In the latest batch of episodes, the cast member further opened up about his past and told AD that he didn't know of many Black men while growing up who had "one woman."

Fans took to social media to react to the conversation and urged AD to break up with Clay. One netizen, @imKeenaCuhh wrote on X:

"Now Clay talkin bout infidelity lawd AD needs to run."

Love is Blind season 6 fans react to Clay and AD's conversation about infidelity

Expand Tweet

Love is Blind season 6 aired three new episodes this week on Netflix. Episodes 7, 8, and 9 detailed the cast members' lives after they got back from the Dominican Republic, and settled into their everyday lives, living together.

During episode 7, AD and Clay got home and told each other about the conversations they had with their family members about each other. AD noted that her sisters wanted to meet him and Clay stated that her mother loved her name and couldn't wait to meet her.

"My dad was kind of surprised and stuff," he added.

The Love is Blind season 6 cast member noted that his father would be "all for it" once he met her. He joked that he might even flirt with AD a little bit. He further spoke to her about his friends' reactions to his time on the reality show and noted that they were shocked to find out that he cried.

Clay said that his friends realized that he had changed while on the show and noticed that he was more in touch with his emotions.

"The way I did grow up with my father. And, like, how I seen, like, cheating as a regular thing. My dad's a suave guy, always been good with women. And it was like a ding. You know, like, the fact that my mom and dad were like best friends but my dad still, you know, unfortunately, like, he was still cheating," Clay said.

He further opened up about how often his father cheated on his mother, and that he took Clay on some of his "infidelity trips." The Love is Blind season 6 contestant further pointed out that he had never seen a black relationship where the man was faithful.

"Even, like, celebrities, like the Will Smiths, you know, all the celebrities, like the Diddys and stuff like that."

Fans of the Netflix social experiment took to social media to react to the conversation and noted that AD should leave Clay.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Love is Blind season 6 will return next week with more episodes.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE