Love is Blind Season 6 star 'AD' spills the beans on her relationship with Matthew Duliba

Love is Blind Season 6's first six episodes dropped on Netflix coincidentally on Valentine's Day (February 14).

The social experiment sees 30 participants (15 women and 15 men) try to find a match. They enter soundproof pods and engage in conversation with one another without going face-to-face.

One of Season 6's most intriguing duos is Amber Desiree "AD" Smith, 33, and Matthew Duliba, 37. They looked to be heading towards potential engagement, as the latter opened up to the real estate broker.

AD was adamant that she was looking to step away from her usual type, players and athletes. Matthew appeared to be her ideal match, as he opened up to her in Episode 1, something he had struggled to do with other participants.

However, the premiere episode was left on a cliffhanger after AD learned about Matthew's antics with another contestant, Amber Grant. The 31-year-old medical device saleswoman informed AD about similar promises Matthew had made her regarding a future together. AD was left stunned, saying:

"It's just getting stranger and stranger."

AD Smith delves into her connection with Matthew on Love is Blind Season 6

Amber departed Love is Blind shortly after learning that her and Matthew's relationship had become a love triangle. But AD had forged a connection with Clay Gravesande, which resulted in Matthew also opting to leave the social experiment.

AD reflected on her time with Matthew on Love is Blind by insisting that they built a very unique connection, telling E! News:

"Matthew and I had a very specific connection. It was very intriguing. He's a man of very few words and though when I did get to speak to him, when he did open up, it opened up a different world for me where I'm like, 'Let me dig a little bit and see what this man is about.'"

Matthew drew curiosity not only from the women's but also the men's quarters. He was unwilling to inform the men about his love interests as AD touched on what separated him from the others:

"As far as connections, I mean, Matthew is one of a kind—connected with him on a completely different level than I connected with anybody else."

Matthew told AD that he wanted to phone his mom to tell her about their budding relationship. He also envisioned tying the knot with the mental health advocate and revealed how he had been going to therapy before the show.

AD Smith on her connection with Clay Gravesande

AD and Clay's relationship got off to a rocky start, as the entrepreneur wanted to know about his potential match's physical features. That irritated AD, as she felt that it went against the concept of Love is Blind.

Clay was also angered when hearing about AD's connection with Matthew. That fury dissipated later, and he started opening up to his eventual fiancee and expressing his vulnerabilities.

AD was impressed with Clay's inner-self and explained:

"You don't expect that, especially from Clay, who came from a very, kind of, egotistical way when I first met him, to then let the walls down—and be vulnerable."

AD highlighted Clay's down-to-earth character as a key aspect of why the couple became so close:

"He's really down to Earth and super chill and he allowed me to be down to Earth and chill and I just love that about him."

What is AD Smith's Instagram ID?

AD's participation in Love is Blind Season 6 will likely see her social media following increase tenfold. For fans wondering about AD Smith's Instagram ID, it's @amberdesiree.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader has 12.1 thousand followers on Instagram and posts updates about her life. These include selfies, trips to restaurants and her journey on the Reality TV show.

Fans can catch up with the first six episodes of Love is Blind Season 6 on Netflix while more episodes will drop on February 21.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE