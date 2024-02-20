Love Is Blind season 6: Clay and AD's journey explored

Netflix's Love is Blind has returned for its sixth season this month, with its first six episodes available to stream. The social experiment that sees couples form before seeing one another face-to-face has already given fans plenty of drama.

One couple that emerged from the Pods was Amber Desiree Smith and Clay Gravesande. Their eventual engagement didn't come without trials and tribulations, namely Matthew Duliba.

Real estate broker AD, 33, was tasked with deciding between entrepreneur Clay, 31, and senior financial adviser Matthew, 37. She eventually chose Clay and met him in person, and both were delighted to do so.

However, AD initially had doubts about Clay when he seemingly asked about her physical features. That put the mental health advocate off, as she felt that it went against the premise of the Reality TV show.

How is Clay and AD's relationship heading into Love is Blind episodes 7-9?

Clay and AD followed the rest of the Love is Blind Season 6 couples to the Dominican Republic for a vacation. That's to discover whether their physical attraction is as strong as their emotional one.

The pair appear to be on track, as they were seen getting intimate in the later stages of the first six episodes. There's just one potential stumbling block, though, and that comes in the form of Johnny McIntyre.

Johnny, a 28-year-old account executive, is engaged to Chelsea Blackwell but appears to have taken a liking to AD. He deemed AD to be "stacked" during Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 6.

That led to a long conversation ensuing between the pair, which left Chelsea sitting alone on the sandy beaches of the Dominican Republic. Nevertheless, the situation didn't appear to hinder the love blossoming between Clay and AD.

They were seen getting close further on in the episode as AD told fellow cast member Kenneth Gorham:

"It's giving black love. ... I am obssessed with him."

Do Clay and AD follow each other on social media?

Clay and AD still follow one another on social media, which may allay fans' fears that trouble is ahead. Clay's Instagram account (@grave_sande) is following AD's (@amberdesire), which suggests that their relationship is intact.

AD also uploaded a snap of a scene between the couple from Love is Blind to celebrate Black History Month on February 15. Clay has also liked most of AD's posts from around May 2023, but she hasn't returned the favor yet.

AD talked up her connection with Clay after he 'let the walls down'

AD and Clay's connection built over time during their time in the Pods. There was the issue of Clay wanting to know about his potential match's physical features earlier on during Love is Blind Season 6.

However, one of the main issues between the duo is Clay not opening up. He admitted that he didn't like feeling vulnerable. AD was pleased to see him finally explain his feelings:

"You don't expect that, especially from Clay, who came from a very, kind of, egotistical way when I first met him, to then let the walls down—and be vulnerable."

AD touched on why she gravitated towards Clay:

"He's really down to Earth and super chill, and he allowed me to be down to Earth and chill, and I just love that about him."

Fans can see how Clay and AD's relationship pans out when the next three episodes of Love is Blind drop on Netflix on February 21.