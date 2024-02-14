Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 4 to 6: Recap and more details explored

A new season of Love is Blind, a series that has attained international praise and success, was recently released on Netflix. The first six episodes of the reality TV series aired on Valentine's Day, 14 February 2024, shocking viewers with the number of twists, shocking revelations, and love triangles.

According to Netflix, the synopsis of the new season read:

"The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen."

It further stated:

"This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world."

Four couples from Love is Blind season 6 got engaged in episodes 4 to 6

Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 4 to 6 took fans by surprise. The couples who got engaged during these episodes include Brittany and Kenneth, Chelsea and Jimmy, Jeramey and Laura, AD, and Clay.

Amy and Johnny got engaged in episode 3 of the show.

What happened in episode 4?

Following Brittany and Kenneth's engagement, the two met each other for the first time after the latter proposed in the pods. Being the youngest contestants in Love Is Blind season 6, the two believed their values aligned with each other.

Even though Brittany and Kenneth are from different family backgrounds, the couple has similar careers. Kenneth is a middle school principal and Brittany is a former educator.

During an episode 4 confessional interview, Kenneth shared his feelings and said:

"I'm finally about to see someone who I've fallen for without ever seeing them. You know, I've always dated Black women. This would be the first time I've ever dated and married outside of my race."

What happened in episode 5?

Chelsea had a hard time choosing between Trevor and Jimmy, as she did not want to make the wrong decision. Jimmy's personality and the compassion he showed her when she opened up about her divorce were the ultimate reasons why she decided she would get engaged to him.

However, Jimmy was sure he wanted to propose to Chelsea and had to end things with Jess. When Jess found out about his final decision she was devastated. Leaving the pod, the Love is Blind season 6 cast member said:

“When you see and realize what you missed out on, you’re going to choke. You’re going to need your EpiPen to open up your airways.”

What happened in episode 6?

In episode 6 of Love is Blind season 6, Kenneth had a discussion with his co-stars AD and Clay and wondered what his future might look like with Brittany. As they both come from different racial backgrounds, he expressed concern about his future children's upbringing.

Chelsea and Jimmy also got engaged in this episode and Jimmy put a ring on her finger as he said:

“I’m so excited to start a life with you, build a family, and grow a future together.”

During their vacation, however, tension arose between the newly engaged couple after Jimmy commented on AD's physique. As Chelsea has been cheated on in the past, she felt uneasy when Jimmy spoke to AD instead of spending time with her. In the hotel room, she confronted her fiancé and said:

“When everyone else was paying attention to their ladies, like, I was just standing there by myself the whole time.”

Episodes 4 to 6 of Love is Blind season 6 primarily focused on two couples, Brittany and Kenneth and Chelsea and Jimmy. The upcoming episodes will give fans insights into the lives of the remaining three couples as they navigate through their new relationship.

Fans can watch the episodes 7 to 9 on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, exclusively on Netflix.