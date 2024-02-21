“Hard to watch”: Love is Blind season 6 fans react to Brittany and Kenneth’s relationship

Love is Blind season 6 dropped a new set of episodes on Wednesday, February 20, 2024. During the segment, the couples continued their honeymoon period in the Dominican Republic before heading back to America to live together for 21 days.

During this time, they stayed in the same house, met each others' friends and families, and adjusted to their lives as couples in the real world. While some of the couples seemed to be adjusting well, things were "awkward" between some others.

Brittany and Kenneth, who seemed extremely into each other, drifted apart even while in the foreign country. Once they returned home, things continued feeling cold.

Fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the journey. One netizen, @niyaahlong wrote on X:

"I don't think Kenneth likes Brittany and it's hard to watch."

Love is Blind season 6 fans think Kenneth "isn't feeling Brittany"

Expand Tweet

Love is Blind season 6 dropped episodes 7, 8, and 9 on Netflix on Wednesday, February 20, 2024. The new installment saw the couples continue their journey as they spent some more time in the Dominican Republic before heading back home.

During the mini-vacation, Kenneth and Britanny had a conversation about the other couples, which turned into a conversation about race. Kenneth told his partner that he had a conversation with AD about his and Brittany's relationship. The Love is Blind season 6 cast member asked Kenneth how his and Brittany's children would perceive race.

Brittany noted that she appreciated the questions and added that she hoped the questions came from a good place and concern. He told her that he didn't see "ill-intent" and Brittany stated that she knew that it was a challenge for a black man to be with a white woman.

While fans applauded the conversation they had, the same episode saw the two growing distant and quiet. Later in the segment, the two went on a boat ride but didn't have much to say to one another.

The only thing they talked about was Dolphins after Kenneth pointed out the dolphins in the distance. When Brittany tried initiating a conversation about their relationship and physical touch, the Love is Blind season 6 contestant noted that he liked it. He added that it made him feel loved.

Once they returned back home and were given their devices back, Kenneth became more focused on his phone. He noted that while he loved being unplugged, he missed having his phone.

While Brittany was reorganizing their home, the cast member didn't seem to pay attention to anything she said and later told her that he was going to "chill downstairs" for a while.

Fans took to social media to react to their journey showcased in the latest episodes.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the two initially seemed like everyone's top couple, the cracks started becoming more visible as the episodes progressed. In episode 8 of the Netflix reality show, the two spoke about their differences and decided to break things off.

Kenneth told the cast member that while he initially thought they were meant to be, being in the real world, outside the pods made him realize that they weren't as compatible as they thought. Brittany too, admitted that she didn't "crave" him the way she did while they were in the pods.

Love is Blind season 6 will drop another batch of episodes next week on Netflix.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE