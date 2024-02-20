Love Is Blind season 6 episodes 7 to 9 trailer breakdown - 4 major takeaways

Love is Blind Season 6 returned to Netflix on February 14 with its first six episodes getting released on the streaming platform. There was plenty of drama and romance as couples left the pods for a trip to the Dominican Republic.

The end of the sixth episode "Feeling Uncomfy" certainly lived up to its name. Two couples in particular looked to be hitting the rocks as bust-ups ensued between them.

Netflix teased devoted fans of the hit Reality TV show with a trailer for the upcoming three episodes (7,8 and 9) set to be released (February 21).

Spoilers for Love is Blind Season 6 ahead

What fans can expect from the couples in Love is Blind Season 6 episodes 7 to 9

The preview gives an insight into how all of the couples will either flourish or wither moving forward. There are two couples particularly in for a bumpy ride it seems.

Sarah Ann's arrival causes more trouble between Jeramey and Laura

A potential love triangle between Jeramey, Laura and Sarah Ann is set to ensue. The latter was the other woman the intralogistics worker got to know during his time in the pods.

It appears that Jeramey may be swaying towards Sarah Ann after she returns to the show. Laura accuses him of staying out late with his other love interest:

"You hung back with Sarah Ann and was talking until 5 AM."

Jeramey admits to that, which leads to Laura getting up and leaving the conversation. Their potential marriage looks to be on the ropes already.

Clay has doubts about staying loyal to AD who is infatuated with him

Amber Desiree and Clay were one of the most intriguing couples that formed during the first six episodes. They were entangled in somewhat of a love rectangle along with Matthew and Amber who decided to leave when learning of this.

The trailer for the next three episodes shows Clay appearing to be unsure whether he will be able to remain monogamous. AD isn't having such issues, as she tells someone that she has never felt more secure with the salesman.

Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship could be beyond repair after she makes a shocking accusation

Jimmy and Chelsea's relationship took a major downward spiral in Love is Blind Season 6 Episode 6. They got into a massive row after the software salesman held a very flirtatious conversation with AD, leaving Chelsea to sit on her own.

However, the trailer indicates that Jimmy and Chelsea put their argument behind them. They are seen laughing and joking while appearing to get closer. That's until their other connections (Jess and Trevor) entered the fray. The former was left heartbroken in the pods after she opened up to Jimmy about having a daughter, and he decided to get with Chelsea instead.

Fans may need to brace themselves as Chelsea accuses Jimmy of sleeping with another woman. The signs suggest that may be Jess following her return to the show.

Brittany is feeling the cold shoulder from Ken

Brittany and Ken were another couple who looked to be heading in one direction, and that was up. They bonded over their values and religion during their time in the Pods.

However, Brittany tells Ken that she's felt him become increasingly colder since they returned from the Dominican Republic. The middle school principal is often on his phone, and she points out that his demeanor has changed.

Johnny and Amy continue to be perhaps Love is Blind Season 6's strongest couple

There appears to be no such problems for Johnny and Amy who were the first couple engaged in season 6. They forged a heartwarming connection and look on course to tie the knot.

However, the preview suggests that there may be discussions had over having children. They may need to decide whether they want to build a family together.

When can fans watch Love is Blind Season 6 episodes 7-9?

Love is Blind fans won't have to wait long for the next three episodes of the social experiment. Episodes 7, 8 and 9 will drop at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 21, on Netflix.

The following is the scheduled release date of all episodes for Season 6:

Week Date Episodes Week 1 February 14 1-6 Week 2 February 21 7-9 Week 3 February 28 10-11 Week 4 March 6 Finale

Love is Blind Season 6 episodes 1-6 can be streamed on Netflix with the 7-9 episodes releasing on February 21.