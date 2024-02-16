7 best shows to catch on Netflix in February 2024 

Valentine’s Day has come and gone. The Super Bowl offered us a look into an exhilarating matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, which the former won. Now, with no major releases/sporting events set for February, a range of viewers might again return to Netflix, to fulfill their bing-watching needs.

While the streaming platform has a range of mainstream movies and series that can be watched around the world, most long-term subscribers are bound to eventually run out of interesting content. To solve that issue, we have come up with a list of 7 TV series that can be watched on Netflix, in February 2024.

Rather than focusing on new releases or mainstream content, we look at somewhat less popular Bing-worthy series that can prove worthy distractions during February.

7 Binge-Worthy series to catch on Netflix in February

#1 Trailer Park Boys

Well, fans of rib-tickling absurdist comedy are missing out on a hugely entertaining ride if they have not yet watched Trailer Park Boys. Revolving around two Canadian criminals in the form of Ricky and Julian, alongside a range of hilarious characters from the Sunnyvale Trailer Park, the series ran for 12 seasons and each proved to be utterly hilarious.

Trailer Park Boys is a bit of a must-watch and is one of the most unique sitcoms out there, let alone on Netflix.

#2 Full Swing

Netflix subscribers dealing with a sports hangover due to the extravagance of the Super Bowl can be forgiven. They also have a unique Netflix series based on PGA Tours and featuring a range of popular Golf pros such as Rory Mcllroy and Brooks Koepka to distract themselves with.

Full Swing recently saw the release of its entire 8-episode-long season 1 and has already been renewed for another season. It can prove to be a worthwhile watch, especially for sports fans.

#3 The Fall of the House of Usher

Netflix has plenty to offer even its horror fans, and The Fall of the House of Usher is a modern retelling of Edgar Allan Poe’s iconic tale of the same title. The miniseries offers a non-linear narrative via 8 episodes that combine some of the most iconic tales from the 19th-century storyteller.

A compelling narrative that delves into family history and the supernatural, as well as a stellar cast and plenty of jumpscares, means that The Fall of the House Of Usher is also a worthwhile binge-worthy series on Netflix.

#4 Loudermilk

In another comedy series, fans of British comedy will surely appreciate the three seasons of Loudermilk, which has established it as one of the most hilarious sitcoms of recent years. The story revolves around the life of Sam Loudermilk, who is a substance abuse counselor who himself had a bit of a difficult past.

Filled with dark comedy and well-written jokes, Loudermilk is another rib-tickling comedy that deserves a watch.

#5 Berlin

Fans of the hit Netflix saga Money Heist might have come to appreciate Berlin as one of the best characters on the show. The brother of the protagonist, Berlin was shown to have a past fraught with crimes, betrayals, escapes, and well, big money.

His life story has been told in the new Netflix offering and can prove to be a worthy February watch, especially for viewers who have already fallen in love with the Money Heist universe.

#6 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is one of the few Tina Fey offerings that have gone under the radar in recent years. Revolving around Kimmy Schmidt, who is shown to be rescued from a doomsday cult that had her stored underground in a capsule alongside a range of women, the series offers hilarity and a bonafide coming-of-age element.

The series relies on the kind of absurdist humor Tina Fey initially became popular for and surely deserves a watch from sitcom appreciators.

#7 Derry Girls

Another British sitcom on the list, Derry Girls recently saw the release of its 3rd season. On paper, the series has no right to present the extremely hilarious narratives that form a part of it. Set in 1990s Northern Ireland, it revolves around the adventures of Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, and her cousin James as they navigate adolescence despite the political unrest in their region.

A poignant, humorous tale that delivers punchline after punchline despite some tragic elements, Derry Girls rounds off our list of must-watch TV series that can be binged on Netflix, in February 2024.

