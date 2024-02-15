"Fix Yourself Netflix": Fans left frustrated with the absence of The Sidemen Story on Netflix US

The Sidemen Story premiered on Netflix on February 14, 2024, and the fans have been ecstatic ever since. However, although some fans have been delighted with the surprise, some have not been. This is because the documentary chronicling the lives of the seven YouTube superstars and their rise to stardom was only available to a limited audience.

The Sidemen Story premiered only in the UK, much to the distress of their fans worldwide. Fans all around the world were disappointed to find that the documentary about their favourite YouTube content creators was inaccessible in areas such as the US and other places from where they draw in a majority of their fan following.

The oversight on Netflix's part soon became a topic of discussion among netizens who did not shy away from expressing their views online. #TheSidemenStory started to trend on Twitter for all the wrong reasons. Furious fans of the group wrote things like "Fix Yourself Netflix" and "Bring #SidemenStory to Netflix SA!" all over X, formerly known as Twitter.

Twitterverse furious at the absence of The Sidemen Story on Netflix outside of the UK

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know who Sidemen is. The group that rose to prominence by playing GTA online have created quite a name for themselves. It is also how the group was formed initially almost ten years ago.

The seven-member batch comprising prominent names such as KSI, Miniminter, Zerkaa, TBJZL, Behzinga, Vikkstar123, and W2S, besides having a fan-following as a group also has an individual following. Prominent among those names is KSI who has 24.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. At present the group has six YouTube channels, Sidemen, MoreSidemen, SidemenReacts, SidemenShorts, Sidemen en Español, and their latest addition, EvenMoreSidemen.

Their YouTube page boasts a staggering 20.8 million subscribers with fans spread all across the world. This is why when their followers came to know about a Netflix documentary chronicling their lives, they were extremely excited. However, much to the disappointment of their fans, The Sidemen Story was released on the OTT platform on February 14, 2024, but only in the UK.

People all over the world raged against the makers of the documentary and demanded it be available in other areas soon. You can see the reactions of the fans of the group on X, expressing their disappointment, below:

Their fans on Instagram wrote:

"How could u realise a show on Netflix and not realise it to the whole of Netflix what about all your fans around the world, do you not care about the rest of your fans I’ve been watching you guys for 12 years easily and excited too see you guys put a Netflix show out and we can’t watch it pretty poor from you guys."

Another one wrote:

"I get putting it on Netflix in the country where u started but You’s talk about how much you’s love Australia and Australian people yet we can’t even watch it."

A fan from Canada wrote:

"Only in the Uk. Was looking forward to this and then realized I can’t actually watch from Canada. Disappointing."

How can you watch The Sidemen Story outside of the UK?

It is unclear at this point if The Sidemen Story will be made available to a global audience. Currently, it is streaming on Netflix only in the UK. This has saddened fans of the group who are spread all over the world.

However, given the unfortunate circumstances, they have been trying their best to make use of their available resources. In places where the documentary is not available, fans are resorting to using a VPN while simultaneously urging Netflix to make it available in their region.

The Sidemen Story is a Netflix documentary that documents the lives of one of the most popular YouTube groups in history. It currently streams on Netflix in the UK.

