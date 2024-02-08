What businesses does Vikkstar123 own and how did he get rich?

A big fish in the pond of the United Kingdom's YouTube, streaming, and gaming scene is Vikram Singh Barn, also known as "Vikkstar123." With over a decade of experience in the content creation world, he has raked in a hefty net worth (estimated to be between $8-10 million) while venturing out into various businesses.

The YouTuber also holds a significant role as one-seventh of the UK's largest and most prominent YouTube collective, known as the Sidemen. Vikram has been an integral part of this group since its establishment in 2013.

This article aims to delve deeper into the financial landscape of the Indian-origin British creator and explore the array of businesses he owns.

What are the businesses that Vikkstar123 owns?

As a member of the UK's premier YouTube collective (The Sidemen), Vikkstar123 shares ownership in a diverse range of ventures spanning from fashion to food and beverages.

One of Vikram's initial business ventures, and possibly his very first, is his ownership stake in Sidemen Clothing (established in November 2014). Fans can purchase various products and merchandise from Sidemenclothing.com, with Vikram being one of the seven owners of this enterprise:

Sidemen Clothing was among the group's first collective venture (Image via Sidemen Clothing)

One of Sidemen's training jerseys in display (Image via Sidemen Clothing)

Since 2020, the Sidemen have expanded into various other industries. For instance, they are the proprietors of Sides, a restaurant chain launched in 2021. Additionally, the group ventured into the alcoholic beverage market with XIX Vodka, also initiated in the same year. Vikram co-owns both of these ventures.

Sidemen's latest XIX Vodka product (Image via JD Wetherspoon)

Vikram pictured with the rest of the Sidemen with their Sides food (Image via Restaurantonline.co.uk)

The Sidemen also established Sidemen Entertainment Limited, the company responsible for overseeing all video productions within the group. Vikram was appointed as a director of the company in December 2019.

Vikkstar123 is among the seven directors of Sidemen Entertainment Ltd (Image via www.gov.uk)

What are Vikkstar123's non-Sidemen ventures?

Vikkstar123's most recent solo endeavor emerged in August 2023 when he launched his premium eyewear company, Circulr. The brand's sunglasses collection boasts unique names, each inspired by a city associated with either the Sidemen collective or the YouTuber himself.

Vikram's Circulr was launched in August 2023 (Image via Circulr.co)

The products are named after cities (Image via Circulr.co)

The YouTuber also has a stake in a gaming organization. In 2020, he became a co-owner of The Carolina Royal Ravens, previously known as the London Royal Ravens:

Vikram also owns a gaming org (Image via cod-esports.fandom.com)

Even after nearly a decade as a content creator, Vikkstar123, boasting over 7.61 million subscribers, continues to thrive. These days, in addition to content creation, Vikram Singh Barn has ventured into DJing and music, diversifying his portfolio and talents.