Sidemen member Vikram Singh Barn, better known by his online alias Vikkstar123, is winning hearts on social media after a clip of him DJing live in front of an audience went viral on X (formerly Twitter). The British content creator has been publicly DJing for quite some time, even releasing a 30-minute track on his official YouTube channel a couple of months ago.

The Sidemen co-founder has been an integral part of the famous YouTube group since 2013. Although known for his viral videos, his more recent foray into the music industry has been met with a lot of enthusiasm.

"They call him Wikkstar for a reason": Fans go gaga over Vikkstar123 after clip of his live DJ performance goes viral

A clip of Vikkstar123's live performance was posted on X by @StokeyyG2, and it garnered hundreds of thousands of views within hours.

The content creator initially gained followers on YouTube for his Minecraft and other game-related videos. His fans are now eager to see where his music career goes.

Referring to his relatively strong performance at the recent Sidemen Charity Match and his budding music career, one X user described the streamer as "Wikkstar", writing:

"They call him Wikkstar for a reason"

Fans praising the YouTuber (Image via X/@StokeyyG2)

By all means, Vikkstar123 has risen quite far in the music echelons in a relatively short time. Only a few days ago, it was announced that the YouTuber would be collaborating with the popular Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker. Fans were obviously stoked to hear the announcement.

Alan Walker recently revealed that the song is called Better Off (Alone Pt. III) and that another mystery artist will also be joining them in making it.

Of course, Vikkstar123 is not the first content creator to dip his toes in the music industry. Popular streamer Corpse Husband once collaborated with MGK, and Minecraft streamer Dream was recently featured on the Billboard Top 200 Debuts list.